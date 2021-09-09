JOHNSON COUNTY — Thursday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. is the filing deadline for candidates for the Tuesday, Nov. 2, city and school board elections. Fourteen city government positions will be on the ballot along with four seats on the Clear Creek Amana Community School District’s School Board of Directors, and four for the Iowa City Community School District.
The Johnson County Auditor’s Office lists municipal candidates on its website as they file. School board candidates will be posted on Friday, Sept. 17 after the district turns in the nomination papers they have received.
In Coralville Councilmember Meghann Foster is running to replace Mayor Lundell while Laurie Goodrich and Hai Huynh will defend their City Council seats. Cindy Reily will also be on the ballot seeking a four-year term on the council.
North Liberty Mayor Terry Donahue recently announced he would not be seeking reelection, and council member Chris Hoffman has declared his candidacy for the position. Two seats (four-year terms) will be on the ballot as well.
Residents of Oxford could elect a new mayor as Penny Jenn’s term is expiring. Two city council seats will also be up for election.
In Tiffin, Mayor Steve Berner’s term is expiring, and three city council seats will be up for grabs.
Mayoral and city council candidates must file at the Johnson County auditor’s office.
Voters in the Clear Creek Amana Community School District will vote for an at-large member as well as the District 2 and District 4 seats (all four-year terms) plus a two-year term for the District 3 seat while Iowa City Community School District residents will elect three members to four-year terms, and one in a separate election for a two-year term to fill a vacancy.
School Board candidates must file at the district office.
Information for candidates can be found on the auditor’s website at www/johnsoncountyiowa.gov.
Dates and deadlines
Tuesday, Aug. 24: First day Auditor’s Office can accept requests for mailed absentee ballots.
Wednesday, Oct. 13: First day absentee ballots can be mailed and the first day in person early voting is allowed by state law. However, ballots are not required to be ready by this date and more information on when voting will start will be made available by the Auditor’s Office closer to Election Day.
Monday, Oct. 18: Voter pre-registration deadline and deadline to request a mailed ballot at 5:00 p.m. In person early voting and election day registration are still available after this deadline.
Monday, Nov. 1: Last day for in person early voting at the Auditor’s Office.
Tuesday, Nov. 2: Election Day. Polls open 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Vote at regular polling places. All domestic mailed absentee ballots must arrive at the Auditor’s Office before the polls close at 8:00 p.m. to be counted.