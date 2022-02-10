Demons capsize Boats North Liberty Leader Feb 10, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Clear Creek Amana varsity boys basketball team suffered a late season setback as the Washington Demons reigned, 52-39, in non-conference action in Tiffin, Saturday, Feb. 5.The Clippers won the first quarter, 11-8, but slipped in the second to trail, 24-17, at halftime. Washington held a 37-30 advantage going into the final period.Ben Swails led CCA with 11 points and six rebounds. Ten points and five boards came courtesy of Kyle Schrepfer.The Demons improved to 16-2 overall while the Clippers dipped to 12-6.Washington 52, Clear Creek Amana 39Scoring— Swails 11, Schrepfer 10, Gage Freeman and Grant Kruse 7.Assists— Kruse 4.Rebounds— Swails 6, Schrepfer 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition North Liberty Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesVinton native running for Republican primary for Senate District 42Sadie Street returns in fullAnamosa boys basketball: Giving No.1 a runLisbon boys ball squad bounces to 14-3Athlete of the WeekOld Dubuque Road plans approvedAnamosa girls basketball: Roller-coaster kind of campaignAnamosa boys wrestling: Scranton, Sigler win titlesJudy HaasSupervisors cut salary recommendations Images Videos