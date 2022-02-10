The Clear Creek Amana varsity boys basketball team suffered a late season setback as the Washington Demons reigned, 52-39, in non-conference action in Tiffin, Saturday, Feb. 5.

The Clippers won the first quarter, 11-8, but slipped in the second to trail, 24-17, at halftime. Washington held a 37-30 advantage going into the final period.

Ben Swails led CCA with 11 points and six rebounds. Ten points and five boards came courtesy of Kyle Schrepfer.

The Demons improved to 16-2 overall while the Clippers dipped to 12-6.

Washington 52, Clear Creek Amana 39

Scoring— Swails 11, Schrepfer 10, Gage Freeman and Grant Kruse 7.

Assists— Kruse 4.

Rebounds— Swails 6, Schrepfer 5.

