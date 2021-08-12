TIFFIN— The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 caused school districts across Iowa, and across the nation, to scramble in response to seemingly ever-changing guidance, guidelines, mandates, and eventually, legislation regarding if, when, and how they could provide their services to the students. New legislation signed by Governor Kim Reynolds at the end of the 2020 legislative session added new challenges for school administrators and school boards of education, particularly when conflicts with more recent guidelines from the federal Center for Disease Control (CDC) arise, as well as concerns and fears raised by parents worried about the safety of their children as new variants of the virus are becoming more prevalent.
The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Community School District’s Board of Education reviewed a draft proposal for their Return to Learn Plan for the 2021-2022 school year during a work session on Wednesday, August 4 at Oak Hill Elementary School in Tiffin.
Last year the district provided 100 percent in-person learning for the elementary and middle school students with a “hybrid” (50 percent on-site/50 percent remote) regimen for the high school. This year and barring any changes from the State or Federal government, CCA is planning on 100% in-person learning across all grade levels. “Ongoing safety measures (distancing as possible following the current three-foot recommended spacing, hand sanitizing, cleaning rooms and surfaces, etc.) will be in place for students and staff for the 2021-2022 school year,” the draft states. One change from last year regards the wearing of masks, which was mandated. This year however, in accordance with HF847 (signed by Gov. Reynolds in May), the district cannot require the wearing of masks by students or staff. However, wearing masks is “strongly encouraged,” especially by those not vaccinated. The CDC recently recommended a return to universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools regardless of their vaccination status.
The board wrestled with the question of requiring masks to be worn on the district’s school buses as a CDC order from February 1, requires the wearing of masks while on public transportation conveyances, which includes the following statement in an accompanying frequently asked questions document: “Passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in the CDC’s Order.” On Thursday, August 5, the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency, which has been at the forefront of the battle against the COVID-19 virus, posted the latest Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) COVID-19 K-12 School Update, which confirms the CDC’s mask order applies to school buses.
During the board’s discussion it was noted the Cedar Rapids Community School District was likely not going to follow the federal (CDC) guideline while the Iowa City Community School District was. Board member Nikki Knapp expressed her desire to follow the CDC while members Matt McAreavy and Bob Broghammer called for following the guidance of the district’s attorney, who recommended following state law whenever such a conflict arises.
Also, according to the draft plan, the district will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff or eligible students, but will again strongly encourage those who can to do so as the CDC continues to state vaccination is the “leading public health prevention strategy to end the pandemic.”
Children and/or staff diagnosed as positive for the COVID-19 virus will be required to stay home for ten days after the onset of symptoms or ten days after a positive test result if there are no symptoms. The plan notes this includes vaccinated people who test positive. Parents will be notified of any positive cases in their student’s classrooms, and the Johnson County and Iowa County Departments of Public Health will continue to investigate all positive COVID cases and perform contract tracing looking for close contacts within six feet for longer than 15 minutes in a 24-hour period, persons in a small space together for more than two hours, and household members of a positive case. Parents will be notified if their child is a close contact.
Quarantining if considered a close contact is another point of conflict as the IDPH stated on May 22 parents could make the determination to quarantine or not if the child is symptom-free. However new guidance from the IDPH was expected, and it was pointed out again CDC guidelines are stricter. The district will have a “COVID-19 dashboard” on its website, which will be updated weekly.
Further revisions to the Return to Learn plan are expected, and a community question and answer forum was scheduled for Monday, August 9 in the Performing Arts Center (after this issue’s deadline). The board was expected to continue the discussion and take action to approve the plan during their regular meeting on Wednesday, August 11. A plea for 100 percent masked classrooms was discussed, with Knapp urging the administrative team to find a way to make it happen for parents and staff who have requested it as an option. Assistant Superintendent Matt Leeman acknowledged her concerns but noted it is not feasible due to “insurmountable obstacles” including a shortage of staffing, creating an inequitable situation, and a lack of available space to make the accommodations.
“We’ve wracked our brains,” Leeman said, “And just can’t find a way to make it feasible.”
The latest policies can be found on the district’s website at www.ccaschools.org.