TIFFIN— Eight candidates are on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the general election competing for seats on the Clear Creek Amana Community School District’s School Board of Directors.
Joshua Bates and Shaun Kukuzke are battling for an at-large seat, Joe Burns is running unopposed for the District 2 seat, and Abdouramane Bila, appointed to the board to fill a vacancy, is defending his District 4 seat against challenger Kara Prickett.
Michelle Emmel is defending her District 3 seat, she was appointed to fill a vacancy, against challengers Jennifer Downes and Matthew Johnson. Johnson has withdrawn from the race but will still be listed on the ballot.
All candidates were emailed a list of questions, and the North Liberty Leader will run them as received. Abdouramane Bila’s answers are printed below.
Biography (where you were born and raised, education, job/profession, relevant experience, family)
My name is Abdouramane Bila, I was born and raised in the small French speaking West African country of Burkina Faso. I moved to the US in 2002 and attended Kirkwood Community College where I obtained my AAS in Electronics Engineering Technology, then transferred to the University of Iowa in the Electrical Engineering program before finishing my Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering Technology at Grantham University. I am a Test Engineer at Skyworks Solutions in Cedar Rapids, where I have worked for the last 14 years. My wife and I set our roots in Johnson County since 2004 and have been living in North Liberty for 9 years. My family has been active in all of the CCA buildings our children attended starting in 2012, my wife Emily served as co-president of the North Bend and Oak Hill Elementary Parent Teacher Groups (PTG) for many years. We have volunteered in various fun activities organized by the PTG to enrich students and staff experience in their buildings. My other community involvements include currently serving as a Director on the North Liberty Community Pantry Board, Director on the North Liberty and Coralville Baseball and Softball Board, chair of the North Liberty Tree and Storm Water Advisory Board, North Liberty West Lake’s Neighborhood Ambassador, and a North Liberty French Language Ambassador. When not serving on various boards, I can be found on many youth sports sidelines coaching soccer in Tiffin AYSO, softball for NLCBS, and helping coach my kids’ competitive basketball and softball teams.
Why are you seeking a seat on the school board?
I am seeking reelection on the school board to build upon the progress our district has made over the last few months and years. Not long ago, the district was in the news for the wrong reasons. Since then, we have made some progress and addressed some of the issues with staff hiring, community involvement and improved education. Being one of the fastest growing areas in the state brings challenges of its own; although growth is great, schools can be slow to react to it. We are on pace to outgrow most of our elementary buildings within the next couple of years. It is imperative to have board members who have been working to address these issues to ensure that we have adequate class sizes, hire and retain staff to support our enrollment growth. The board is currently working on hiring a superintendent and proposing a bond issue for a new elementary to help address growing enrollment numbers as well as building improvements at the high school, middle school and elementary buildings in the district. All these projects need strong leadership on the board to garner community support for the successful execution and completion.
What do you see as the role of the school, and by extension, the school board?
The school’s role is to provide quality education to all children in a safe and equitable environment within established state and federal educational frameworks. The school board acts as a policy making body for the district. It represents the community it serves, hires a dynamic and talented leader to carry out its mission of education, provides adequate infrastructure to support its educational mission, and engages with local governments or municipalities for issues related to providing that quality education to its students. The School and Boards also have a responsibility to ensure students who graduate or attend our district have the school’s support in continuing in whatever path they chose to, this could be supporting them in finding resources to support their academics aspirations for those choosing to continue in higher education, entrepreneurial aspiration for those who would like to start their own business, connecting students with local trades or businesses for those who chose the trade skills path.
Where does the school’s responsibility begin and end, and where does the parents/guardian’s responsibility begin/end regarding education and when conflicts arise due to parents/guardian’s beliefs (mask mandates, CRT, gender identification, sex education, activism in the classroom, etc.), which may differ from the curriculum?
Parents and schools are integral parts of a student’s education and complement one another in the shared goal of student success. The school is responsible for providing a safe and conducive environment for ALL students to learn. Schools adopt policies and develop curriculums for all; these curricula are curated by education professionals with the whole district in mind. Conflicts can arise on any topic; the best way to serve our students, staff and community is to approach conflicts in a civil manner, listen to each other, and work together to create a solution that works for the community. With the current health crisis affecting our community, the school as a public entity should use all tools necessary to help mitigate the situation. These steps should be tailored to our locality and in accordance with our public health officials’ recommendations. It’s the school’s responsibility to ensure every student feels and believes they belong within our district, regardless of their race, socio-economics status, religion, gender, gender identification by providing a safe environment for all. Past and current events are opportunities for our students to learn and hopefully help shape a way forward. We should celebrate the good achievements of our past but also reflect on the dark days and learn from mistakes to build a better inclusive future. Schools should support programs or curriculum that addresses in a truthful manner those past and current events so students feel involved and contribute their perspectives or experiences. School Board members are volunteers from all walks of life. While each of us may not be experts on a certain topic, we can do everything possible to learn about that topic, consult experts, and listen to community input to reach a decision that serves our students and staff.
Give us your assessment of the district. What is going well, what would you like to see changed? And, as one voice on the board, would you be able to work with others with a differing viewpoint/ideology?
The district has a lot going well, including recently hiring a Diversity Equality and Inclusion Director. We have invested resources and staff capital to ensure our students and staff have the tools and support they need to grow in the right direction. Our enrollment numbers keep increasing year-over-year showing our district is growing, thus creating infrastructure challenges we need to tackle together. We have classroom sizes not optimal for some of our elementary grades, and as one voice on the board, it is important to bring forth ideas and creative thinking that will get buy-in not only from fellow board members, but the communities we serve. As a community of over 2800 registered students, we will have differing ideologies, knowing how to respectfully bring up those differences and talking about it in an honest and truthful manner is the way to come to a satisfactory understanding.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers so they can make their best-informed decision?
When I was appointed to the board, I came prepared to give time, resources, and efforts to help the district grow in an equitable and inclusive way. Our district has not been painted in a pretty light the past few years, but we have the potential, the staff and the students to not only be good but be the best district in the state for student and staff achievement, well-being, and creativity. We still have some challenges that will require us all working together to ensure we achieve a shared vision of success for our community. I am asking for your vote to continue the forward momentum in growing the district and facing its challenges with an honest and open mind. Thank you.