TIFFIN— Playoff hopes for the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity football team took a torpedo Friday, Oct. 15, as the Pella Dutch pulled off a 28-9 upset win, at home, on Senior Night. The Clippers, tied with Newton for second place in Class 4A District 4, learn their fate Friday, Oct. 22, when they close out the regular season on the road, in Newton, at 7:30 p.m.
The district champion (Cedar Rapids Xavier) and runner up automatically qualify for the playoffs, while the third-place team has a chance at a wildcard spot based on record and RPI, which factors in opponents’ records and records of the opponents’ opponents, as well.
The Dutch defense forced the Boats to settle for a Grant Kruse field goal in the first quarter, netting a 3-0 lead. Pella dominated the second quarter with a trio of touchdowns for a 21-3 halftime advantage. Harrison Rosenberg took a Ben Swails pass into the endzone to score in the fourth as the teams traded touchdowns, but the damage was done with Pella taking the 28-9 victory.
Swails completed 11 of 17 passes for 194 yards, Xavier Williams racked up 99 yards of rushing on a dozen carries, and Swails kept the ball a dozen times for 34 yards, while Gage Freeman produced 34 yards on seven carries. Jackson Stevens took four of Swails’ passes 75 yards and Rosenberg took two for 63 yards and the only touchdown of the night. Stevens led CCA on defense with 9.5 total tackles, including eight solos.
Seniors Bryce Mougin, Harrison Rosenberg, Ben Swails, Blaine Stockman, Grant Kruse, Gunther Sandersfeld, Ethan Pegump, Xavier Williams, Gage Freeman, Gigs Van Ver Degt, Ference Mudra, Sam Lund, Tyler Steines and Tommy Morlan were recognized for contributions to the Clipper football program.
Pella 28, Clear Creek Amana 9
Passing— Ben Swails 11-17-194-1-0.
Rushing— Xavier Williams 12-99-0, Swails 12-34-0, Gage Freeman 7-34-0, Gabe Bormann 1-0-0.
Receiving— Jackson Stevens 4-75-0, Harrison Rosenberg 2-63-1, Brody Clubb 2-31-0, Reece Hoffman 2-15-0, Jackson Schmidt 1-10-0.
Defense— Stevens 9.5-8-0-0, Bryce Mougin 6.0-5-0-0, Rosenberg 5.0-4-0-0, Nick Johnson 5.0-2-0-0, Freeman 5.0-4-0-1, Brock Sherman 5.0-2-0-0, Ethan Pegump 4.0-4-0-0, Caleb Allan 4.0-4-0-0, Jack Downes 3.0-3-0-0, Hoffman 2.5-2-0-0, Clubb 2.5-2-0-0, Grant Kruse 1.0-1-0-0, Tommy Morlan 1.0-1-0-0, Sam Schneider 0.5-0-0-0.
Interceptions— Rosenberg 1-10.
Field goal— Kruse 1-2-22.
Punting— Swails 1-17.
Class 4A District 4 standings
Season District
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic 7-1 4-0
2 Clear Creek Amana 5-3 2-2
2 Newton 5-3 1-3
4 Cedar Rapids Washington 4-4 2-2
4 Oskaloosa 4-4 0-4
4 Pella 4-4 3-1