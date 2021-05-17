IOWA CITY– Early voting for the June 8 Johnson County Board of Supervisors special election began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drive through voting takes place in the alley on the south side of the Johnson County Administration Building, located at 913 S. Dubuque St. Traffic is one way with voters entering from the east side.
The office will close Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.
Satellite voting schedule:
• Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, June 6, noon to 5 p.m. at the Iowa City Public Library, 123 S. Linn St.
• Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the North Liberty Community Library, 520 W. Cherry St.
• Sunday, June 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Coralville Public Library, 1401 5th St.
The deadline to request a mailed ballot is Monday, May 24. Mailed absentee ballots will be sent beginning Wednesday, May 19. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day, June 8.
For more information contact the Auditor’s Office at 319-356-6004 or elections@johnsoncountyiowa.gov.