Liberty High boys

Mississippi Valley Conference– Mississippi Division

Conf. Overall

Wahlert Catholic 1-0 3-2

Cedar Rapids Washington

2-0 4-3

Prairie, Cedar Rapids

1-1 6-1

Linn-Mar 1-1 4-1

Iowa City, City High

1-1 3-3

Western Dubuque 1-1 3-4

Liberty High 1-1 1-4

Clear Creek Amana boys

WaMaC Conference– West Division

Conf. Overall

Williamsburg 6-0 7-1

Clear Creek Amana

5-1 6-1

Benton Community

2-4 2-5

Independence 1-5 2-5

Center Point–Urbana

1-5 2-6

Vinton–Shellsburg 1-5 2-6

South Tama County

0-7 0-9

Clear Creek Amana girls

WaMaC Conference– West Division

Conf. Overall

Center Point–Urbana

7-1 8-1

Benton Community

3-1 7-2

Vinton–Shellsburg 6-2 7-3

Williamsburg 4-3 5-3

Clear Creek Amana

4-3 4-4

Independence 0-5 1-7

South Tama County

0-6 1-7

Liberty High girls

Mississippi Valley Conference– Mississippi Division

Conf. Overall

Iowa City, City High

2-0 7-0

Liberty High 3-0 6-2

Cedar Falls 3-1 6-2

Prairie, Cedar Rapids

3-1 6-2

Linn-Mar 2-2 5-3

Cedar Rapids Washington

1-2 6-3

Wahlert Catholic 1-3 2-6

Western Dubuque 1-3 2-

Recommended for you