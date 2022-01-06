End of 2021 Standings for Clear Creek Amana and Liberty High basketball Jan 6, 2022 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Liberty High boysMississippi Valley Conference– Mississippi DivisionConf. OverallWahlert Catholic 1-0 3-2Cedar Rapids Washington2-0 4-3Prairie, Cedar Rapids1-1 6-1Linn-Mar 1-1 4-1Iowa City, City High1-1 3-3Western Dubuque 1-1 3-4Liberty High 1-1 1-4Clear Creek Amana boysWaMaC Conference– West DivisionConf. OverallWilliamsburg 6-0 7-1Clear Creek Amana5-1 6-1Benton Community2-4 2-5Independence 1-5 2-5Center Point–Urbana1-5 2-6Vinton–Shellsburg 1-5 2-6South Tama County0-7 0-9Clear Creek Amana girlsWaMaC Conference– West DivisionConf. OverallCenter Point–Urbana7-1 8-1Benton Community3-1 7-2Vinton–Shellsburg 6-2 7-3Williamsburg 4-3 5-3Clear Creek Amana4-3 4-4Independence 0-5 1-7South Tama County0-6 1-7Liberty High girlsMississippi Valley Conference– Mississippi DivisionConf. OverallIowa City, City High2-0 7-0Liberty High 3-0 6-2Cedar Falls 3-1 6-2Prairie, Cedar Rapids3-1 6-2Linn-Mar 2-2 5-3Cedar Rapids Washington1-2 6-3Wahlert Catholic 1-3 2-6Western Dubuque 1-3 2- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition North Liberty Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBreaking: Train derailment in LisbonSpringville girls basketball: All they could ask for, and moreAnamosa wrestling legend keeps giving backMidland wrestling: Picking up some impact winsAnamosa girls wrestling: First time on the home matBoone resigns as chamber director: Tension with city officials citedRemembering the reason for the seasonAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Summer sportsFreedom Rock already a tourist destination: Committee continuing fundraising efforts for improvementsDeolinda 'Dee' Wagner Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.