IOWA CITY— Members of the Johnson County Horse & Pony Club, along with other 4-H clubs, put their horses on display in competition for ribbons and trophies Sunday, July 25 in the Horse & Pony Show at the 2021 Johnson County 4-H and FFA Fair.

Ashley Hansen, the judge for the event, explained the participants would do several things throughout the day beginning with “in-hand” competition where they walked their horse past her, and then stood while she examined the physical structure and appearance. Later events involved riding and performing various tasks.

Hansen, a native of Muscatine living in Marion, is an equine nutritionist for Purina who “grew up showing horses. I judged in college and coached a horse judging team in grad school.”

Riding events continued Monday, July 26 with trail and game events.

The fair concluded on Wednesday, July 28.

Recommended for you