Emily Keeler of North Liberty braids Navy’s mane prior to the start of the Horse & Pony Show at the 2021 Johnson County Fair Sunday, July 25. Keeler is a member of the Johnson County Horse & Pony Club.
Emily Keeler of North Liberty, and Navy, a Flea-Bitten Gray, await the judge’s comments during the Horse & Pony Show at the 2021 Johnson County Fair Sunday, July 25. Keeler is a member of the Johnson County Horse & Pony Club.
Jack Jedlicka, a member of the Johnson County Horse & Pony Club, walks Kodiak Playboy past judge Ashley Hansen, an equine nutritionist with Purina, during the Horse & Pony Show at the 2021 Johnson County Fair Sunday, July 25.
Ashley Hansen, judge for the Horse and Pony Show at the 20201 Johnson County Fair, inspects Kodiak Playboy, owned by Jack Jedlicka Sunday, July 25. Hansen, an equine nutritionist for Purina, is a Muscatine native living in Marion, and began judging horses while in college, and coached a horse judging team while in grad school.
IOWA CITY— Members of the Johnson County Horse & Pony Club, along with other 4-H clubs, put their horses on display in competition for ribbons and trophies Sunday, July 25 in the Horse & Pony Show at the 2021 Johnson County 4-H and FFA Fair.
Ashley Hansen, the judge for the event, explained the participants would do several things throughout the day beginning with “in-hand” competition where they walked their horse past her, and then stood while she examined the physical structure and appearance. Later events involved riding and performing various tasks.
Hansen, a native of Muscatine living in Marion, is an equine nutritionist for Purina who “grew up showing horses. I judged in college and coached a horse judging team in grad school.”
Riding events continued Monday, July 26 with trail and game events.