TIFFIN— Back-to-back WaMaC West Division Conference titles and a 17-4 record gave the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity girls basketball team a boost of confidence and optimism going into the postseason in February. Unfortunately, the Marion High School Indians (now Wolves) had other ideas, capsizing the Clippers, 54-36, to end the season for Coach PJ Sweeney and company at 17-5 and 9-3 in the WaMaC resulting in three-way tie for first place with Benton Community and Vinton-Shellsburg.
Sweeney returns to the the helm this season, his eighth as head coach and 11th with the program overall, along with assistants Nathan Elliot, tenth year with the program; Alex Schultejans, ninth year; Sean Patrick, fourth year; and Chad Nims, second year, to guide a mix of experience and untested players through the WaMaC conference and beyond. The Creek Girls lost five seniors: Whitney Traetow, Gabrielle Bedford, Dayna Wichhart, Haley Tackaberry and Emily Sly to graduation.
The Boats are led this season by 6-0, senior forward/center Calia Clubb. Clubb averaged 11.7 points per game last season, 257 total, with 2.8 assists, 1.9 blocks and dominated on the boards with 10.6 rebounds, leading the WaMaC West and good for sixth overall in Class 4A, for 233 on the season. Her efforts earned a unanimous WaMaC West First Team berth, as well as Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Region 5 All-Substate Team, Iowa Press Sports Writers Class 4A Second Team and the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 4A Southeast All-District Team. Morgan Etscheidt returns as a 6-1, senior center averaging 6.3 points per game and 2.7 rebounds last season. Etscheidt received WaMaC West Second Team honors. Kalin Rotzoll is a 5-6, senior guard and averaged 7.7 points and three rebounds. Rotzoll earned WaMaC West Recognition, honorable mention.
Olivia Miller is a 5-5, junior guard averaging 3.8 points and two rebounds last season, Ava Locklear is a 5-10, sophomore forward/center who averaged 4.5 points and 4.1 rebounds, while Reese Stockman is a 5-5 sophomore guard with an average of 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds last season. Also back are seniors Meghan Cullen, a 5-7 forward, and Shelby Leathers, a 5-10 center.
“We are excited to get another season going,” Sweeney said. “We have a core group of returners but are lacking in experience after that. The talent is there but unproven at the varsity level. That will be the challenge and fun part with this group, seeing who steps up and contributes.”
The season opens Tuesday, Nov. 23, as West Delaware visits for a 7:15 p.m. varsity start. The Clippers are invited to participate in Rivalry Saturday, Nov. 27, at Kirkwood Community College, for a 9:15 a.m. tip off against WaMaC West foe Williamsburg. The regular season comes to an end Tuesday, Feb. 8, on the road at Benton Community ahead of the postseason.
2021-22 Clear Creek Amana varsity girls basketball schedule (subject to change)
Tuesday, Nov. 23 HOME vs. West Delaware 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27 AT Kirkwood vs. Williamsburg (“Rivalry Saturday”) 9:15 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 3 AT Solon 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 AT Maquoketa 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9 AT Grinnell 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 HOME vs. Mount Vernon 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 4 HOME vs. Independence 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17 HOME vs. Center Point-Urbana 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4 HOME vs. Benton Community 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7 AT South Tama 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 HOME vs. Vinton-Shellsburg 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 AT Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 HOME vs. Williamsburg 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21 AT Independence 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22 AT Burlington 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 AT Vinton-Shellsburg 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 HOME vs. South Tama 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1 HOME vs. Marion 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4 AT Center Point-Urbana 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5 HOME vs. Washington (Iowa) 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 AT Benton Community 7:15 p.m.