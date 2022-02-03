Families gather around a fire ring to toast marshmallows and make Smore’s Sunday, Jan. 30 during the Fire and Ice event at Penn Meadows Park in North Liberty, part of the 2022 Beat the Bitter winter festival. See more photos from Beat the Bitter on page 5A
An artist with the Eastern Iowa Circus performs a fire dance Sunday, Jan. 30 during the Fire and Ice event at Penn Meadows Park in North Liberty, part of the 2022 Beat the Bitter winter festival. The group put on several shows during the four-hour event featuring fire dancers, fire jugglers, and fire breathers. A fireworks show closed out the evening of activities.
An artist with the Eastern Iowa Circus performs a fire dance Sunday, Jan. 30 during the Fire and Ice event at Penn Meadows Park in North Liberty, part of the 2022 Beat the Bitter winter festival. The group put on several shows during the four-hour event featuring fire dancers, fire jugglers, and fire breathers. A fireworks show closed out the evening of activities.
