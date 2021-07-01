IOWA CITY– Due to public safety concerns, the use of fireworks inside city limits is prohibited and violators face a minimum $250 fine.
Why can I buy fireworks in Iowa City but not use them?
Changes to state law in 2017 prevent cities from prohibiting the sale of fireworks, but allows counties and cities to determine regulations regarding the use of consumer fireworks.
Use of fireworks in unincorporated parts of Johnson County are also illegal without a permit from the county.
Where to view fireworks safely:
Iowa City Jazz Festival fireworks info: At about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the Old Capitol Museum. For a full list of Summer of the Arts' Iowa City Jazz Festival performers, visit SummeroftheArts.org.
Coralville's 4th Fest fireworks info: At about 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at S.T. Morrison Park, 1513 7th Street. For a full list of 4th Fest events, visit Coralivlle.org.
Both shows have ample space for household members and groups to distance comfortably. Respect others when it comes to mask wearing or social distancing if attending either firework displays.