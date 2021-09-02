JOHNSON OUNTY — The first installment of Johnson County property and mobile home taxes are due on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The last day to pay property taxes without a penalty is Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. A penalty of 1 ½ percent per month will be attached to late payments beginning Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
The following payment options are available:
• Online
• By mail
• On site
County Treasurers collect property taxes on behalf of all jurisdictions in the county and then distribute the taxes collected to those jurisdictions, including the property owner’s city of residence, school district and other taxing bodies in the county.
Pay online
Property owners can pay property taxes online at www.iowataxandtags.org. Payment options include VISA, MasterCard, Discover or American Express credit cards; debit cards or eCheck. If paying by eCheck, the online fee is only 30 cents. Credit card payments have a non-refundable service delivery fee added to the tax amount due for the service of paying taxes online with a credit card. The exact amount due for property taxes and service delivery fee is calculated in Step 3 of this online service. Property owners will have the opportunity to exit out of the payment process without completing the transaction if they choose to do so and pay by an alternate method. The County Treasurer’s Office receives only the property tax portion of the total amount due for online payments.
Pay by mail
To avoid waiting in line, property taxes can be paid by mail. To ensure proper credit, the stub portion of the tax statement must be submitted with the payment. If paying by mail, return payment to the Johnson County Treasurer, P.O. Box 2420, Iowa City, IA 52244-2420. Payments postmarked by Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, will be considered paid on time and no interest will be charged. The U.S. Postal Service postmark is the only date recognized for date of mailing. The date written on a check or a business metered date cannot be accepted as proof of the mailing date. Property owners who would like a receipt must include a self-addressed stamped envelope with their payment.
Pay on site
Property taxes can be paid in person at the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office at the Johnson County Administration Building, 913 S. Dubuque Street, Iowa City, Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For questions, call the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office at 319-356-6087.