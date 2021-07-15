NORTH LIBERTY– The North Liberty City Council got a first look at the new City Hall Tuesday, June 22, as City Engineer Kevin Trom and representatives from Shive-Hattery presented a conceptual design during a work session preceding the regular meeting.
In May 2020, Shive-Hattery’s Alan Wieskamp presented an assessment of the current structure, located at 3 Quail Creek Circle, to the council noting it was built as a light commercial office building in three parts, in 1991, 1993, and 1997, with 16,580 square feet of space, with room for a 3,000 square foot addition. Remodeling and improvements- to bring the building up to the current building code, security upgrades and site improvements, including ADA considerations, were estimated at $6,292,000.
At the time, the council also considered locating a new City Hall on a plot of land across from the fire station on Cherry Street, purchased in 2009 with an eye toward a future municipal campus containing the Police Department and city offices for a one-stop shop approach. Shive-Hattery estimated a one-story, 17,250 square foot building connected to the police station would suffice with a total cost, including site work, estimated at $6,898,000.
Last December, the council approved moving forward with the design work for the new facility and approved a contract with the architectural and engineering firm in February.
In his memo to the council for the June 22 session, City Administrator Ryan Heiar said City Hall staff metwith Shive’s design team over a dozen times to plan, rework, tweak, massage and eventually agree on a building footprint, floor plan and site for the proposed facility. Trom told the council in addition to the many meetings, surveys were also done with all city departments to determine their wants and needs, as well as their growth projections (staff and space needs). Timing for the project, he said, was adjusted for the upcoming Phase I of the N. Dubuque Street reconstruction and realignment of the intersection with Front Street. Trom added the original idea of connecting City Hall with the Police Department was scrapped due to security concerns and a potential drainage issue.
Tandi Brannaman, Architect with Shive-Hattery, presented the proposed floor plans for a two-story building approximately 17,000 sq. ft. in size with 32 workstations which can be expanded to 40-45 if future growth requires.
It really was a collaborative effort, Brannaman said. and one of the key takeaways was the idea of fostering community, a community within the public setting as well as community within the workplace. It really needed to be adaptable and flexible, and needed to allow for growth in a way that would be simple, and allow for future expansion without compromising the functions of the building.
Brannaman described what she called the public zone, located on the north end of the first floor, containing the Council chambers and a community meeting room, with a folding glass wall opening to an outside public events plaza. A kitchenette is also provided. A corridor lobby runs the full length- east to west, along the south wall of the public zone separating it from the city offices. The site plan also shows City Hall located to the northeast of the Police Department along N. Dubuque Street near the realigned intersection with Front Street, a large parking lot is located on the west side with entrances off of both N. Main and Dubuque Street. A green space, useable by the public, is on the east side along Front Street.
Trom laid out a timeline for the project, noting Shive-Hattery would like to begin the design work immediately with bid documents ready in early February 2022.
Then we’ll put them on the shelf, he said.
Bids will be solicited in late fall of 2022 with construction to begin in March 2023 and substantial completion scheduled for March of 2024. The actual move-in date would likely be in May or June of 2024.
Originally, substantial completion and move in would have been in 2023, Trom said, however the Dubuque Street project, which must be completed first, will push the project back by about a year. He noted material prices are still high, driving up construction costs significantly.
“So, this (delay) is actually kind-of a good thing.” The additional time, he said, would also allow the City to monitor the demand for contractors and gauge interest ahead of going out for bids.
Estimated costs for the building and site work total $7.5 million, which he said is close to the original estimate last year. The public event plaza adds an estimated $1,060,000 to the project while an Information Technology (IT) hub, which he said should be done concurrent with the project, adds another $100k to the price. Adding in design fees and other costs through Shive-Hattery, along with furnishings, appliances and equipment pushes the total cost, including a 15 percent contingency fund, to $9 million.
Mayor Terry Donahue reminded the council as the design process moves forward there will likely be many changes which could reduce the cost. As an example, the original design for the new police station came in over budget. However, Police Chief Diane Venenga, working with the City, was able to implement changes to bring the cost down.
“I think you’ve met the challenge that we wanted to have you take up,” Donahue said. “I’m very pleased with the concept and the results that I see. Certainly there’s a modern architectural feel to the building, public access is very good, it blends with the police building, and up to this point, nice job folks.”