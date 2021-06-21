NORTH LIBERTY– The Liberty High School varsity girls soccer team placed five student athletes on the Mississippi Valley athletic Conference’s (MVC) 2021 Mississippi Division All Division Soccer teams.
Senior Elise Hermiston and junior Grace Heddens were Mississippi Division First Team picks. Hermiston scored seven goals this season and had a team high twelve assists, while Heddens led the Lightning with 18 goals and four assists.
Junior Sam Harvey was the Bolts’ solitary second team selection. Harvey was Liberty’s go-to keeper with 1,082 minutes in the goal. She allowed 16 goals making 109 saves this season for an 87.2 percentage.
Seniors Bella Gasparoni and Lucy Kaskie earned Honorable Mention for their efforts this season. Gasparoni scored eight goals and made nine assists.
The Lightning finished the season at 11-7 overall, 3-4 in the Mississippi Division.
Linn-Mar senior Hallie Peak was named the Division Athlete of the Year and teammate Waverly Patterson picked up Keeper of the Year recognition. Cedar Falls’ Alex Place and Dubuque Wahlert’s Jill Leibforth share Coach of the Year honors.