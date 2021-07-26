TIFFIN— Five Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity baseball players were the recipients of WaMaC All-Conference baseball honors for their efforts on the diamonds this season.
Brock Reade was a West Division First Team pick as pitcher.
Reade, a senior, was on the mound for 32.1 innings giving up 30 hits and 18 runs (ten earned) for a 2.16 ERA. He walked batters a dozen times and dispensed a team high 54 strikeouts. At bat Reade cranked out 21 hits in 90 appearances for a .233 batting average, and including 15 base hits, five doubles, and one triple. He drove in 29 runs and scored 20 times. Reade also made 57 put outs and had seven assists this season.
Parker Smith and Sam Young were Second Team selectees.
Smith, a junior, was named as an infielder with 21 put outs and 32 assists. He hit with a .407 average producing 24 hits in 59 at bats including 14 singles, nine doubles, and one triple. Smith brought home a dozen runs and scored 30 times himself.
Young, also a junior, was chosen as a utility player with 34 innings on the bump where he gave up 38 hits and 25 runs (15 earned), had eight walks, and struck out 30. Young made 26 put outs and 36 assists while batting with a .327 average. He had 33 hits in 101 plate appearances smacking 28 singles, four doubles, and one triple. Young batted in 21 runs and crossed the dish 31 times.
Josh Loren and Reece Hoffman were the recipients of WaMaC West Division Honorable Mention.
Loren, a sophomore, pitched 37.2 innings for the Clippers giving up 32 hits and 23 runs (16 earned). He gave away 16 free bases and disbursed 41 strikeouts. Loren had one base hit, one RBI, and scored four runs this season.
Hoffman, also a sophomore, smacked a team high 36 hits in 101 plate appearances for a .356 batting average. He produced 25 singles, six doubles, five triples, drove in 22 runs, and scored 27 times.