TIFFIN— The Clear Creek Lions Club started out three years ago as a local component of an international organization with over 1.4 million members volunteering their time to serve their communities. Membership has grown for the Lions as has participation in a club fundraiser – Flags Over Tiffin.
For $40/year, the Lions will place a flag holder in a subscriber’s yard, and place an American Flag for Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day. The flags are installed a couple of days ahead of the holiday and removed within a day or two after.
Tina Grace, president of the Clear Creek Lions Club, says the program has grown to 300 flags, and they’re always hoping for more, even though placing them, then taking them back down, is a labor-intensive task often borne by a few members. On Thursday, July 1, Grace met about a dozen people alongside the Tiffin City Hall to get the flags deployed.
“We’ve got volunteers from the local (Troop 3156) Girl Scouts, some new members that are helping out, and some volunteers from the community that maybe might become members after awhile,” she said. The Lions also collected food donations from the subscribers for the Clear Creek Amana Community Food Pantry, which is located in the CCA Family Resource Center building between the middle school and the high school in Tiffin.
The pantry, a joint program between the Grace United Methodist Church and the CCA Community School District, is open Monday 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday 2 to 4 p.m., and Thursday 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Call 319-545-2281 for more information.
Next time (Labor Day), Grace said, they may ask for donations of good, used sleeping bags, which the Club will deliver to an area homeless shelter. “There’s a lot of them who don’t have a place to sleep, so we’re trying to help provide them with warmth and a little bit of shelter, so if you have a good used, or new tent, that you don’t want, we’re taking those in to them as well because they don’t have anything.”
Grace said things with the Club are growing, and building. “We’re coming up with all kinds of new goals, stuff that’s kinda far-fetched, but you know what? We’re gonna reach ‘em.”
The Clear Creek Lions Club has 31 members, and Grace noted 17 of those have joined just within the past month. And, they’re always ready to welcome more into their ranks.
Financial donations can be made on Venmo (Venmo@clearcreeklionsclub) or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 197, Tiffin, IA 52340. To learn more about the Lions, or to sign up for a flag, contact Tina Grace at tina.grace74@gmail.com, or email clearcreeklions@hotmail.com. The club is also on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ClearCreekLions). “We’re taking on new members, I would really like to reach 50 members by the end of the year. Things are finally kicking in and going good, and we’re enjoying it.”