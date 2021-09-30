IOWA CITY — Six candidates will be on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the general election competing for seats on the Iowa City Community School District’s School Board of Directors.
Incumbents J.P. Claussen and Ruthina Malone will defend their seats and welcome a third member as challengers Krista Burrus, Jayne Finch, and Sheila Pinter all challenge for three four-year terms.
Maka Pilcher Hayek is running unopposed for a two-year term to fill a vacancy on the board.
All six candidates were emailed a list of questions, and the North Liberty Leader will run them as received.
Biography (born and raised, education, job/profession, relevant experience, family): I am from Cedar Rapids. I received a B.A. in English and Spanish and a Master’s in Education from the University of Notre Dame. I received a Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa. I taught high school in Mobile, Ala., before I became an attorney. I currently practice law at Hayek, Moreland, Smith & Bergus, LLP, in downtown Iowa City. My bilingual practice includes education, employment, and contract law. I have three children in the ICCSD schools (elementary, junior high, and high school).
When the ICCSD was addressing attendance areas and equity issues, I formed Every Student, Any School (“ESAS”). Through ESAS, I successfully gathered people from across the district to discuss equity concerns. By making our community more informed, people better understood, and became interested in, the Facilities Master Plan (FMP).
After ESAS served its intended purpose, I co-formed and managed the One Community, One Bond campaign, which garnered so much support that we passed the largest bond in Iowa’s history. As an intra-district committee, we saw the big picture (equity concerns), trouble-shot the details (school closures, philosophical differences, intra-district competition), and brought hundreds of people together to work toward a solution (the bond). Working with people from all over the ICCSD – and seeing the FMP become a reality – is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.
In the past ten years, I have spent time volunteering on the following ICCSD boards and committees: The ICCSD Districtwide Parent Organization (as president and member), the School Advisory Committee, Hoover (old and new) PTA and Mann PTO, and the ICCSD School Climate Taskforce.
Why are you seeking a seat on the school board? Because public education is the fabric of American society. The ICCSD educates 14,000 students every year. The quality of education our students receive is inextricably related to our community’s future. You can draw a straight line between a well-educated population and a successful community. When I am not parenting or lawyering, I will always spend my time advocating for public education. As a member of the ICCSD School Board, I can use my education and experience to further support public education.
What do you see as the role of the school, and by extension, the school board? I answered the first part of this question in my response to question 2 (above). The role of the school board is to carefully consider information presented to it by the administration and the community, which includes requesting and reviewing data, asking questions, and providing feedback to the administration. The school board also considers policies the district may need/want to amend or impose based on circumstances and the information it receives.
Where does the school’s responsibility begin and end, and where does the parents/guardian’s responsibility begin/end regarding education and when conflicts arise due to parents/guardian’s beliefs (mask mandates, CRT, gender identification, sex education, activism in the classroom, etc.), which may differ from the curriculum? The responsibility of public education includes the teaching of science. Science is not based on belief-systems. Science informs us masks mitigate the spread of Covid 19. Because it is in students’, teachers’, and staff members’ best interest not to get sick with Covid 19, a mask mandate is sensible and appropriate. Of course, people who have a health condition that makes mask-wearing untenable should be (and are) exempt from the mandate.
Public education also requires the teaching of history, which would include teaching students how slavery and racism shaped, and continue to shape, our nation. By teaching our students about our complicated history, we better equip them to make America stronger and more unified in the future. The reference to “CRT” is confusing as Critical Race Theory encompasses an entire field of academic study. I welcome the opportunity to discuss this matter further, but I would need clarification.
To the extent the ICCSD curriculum supports its teachers, students, and staff who identify as LGBTQ, I consider this one of the pillars of public education: we support, respect, and educate everyone in our community.
My DPO Co-President and I selected the new sex education curriculum for an upcoming DPO meeting topic so that we can learn more about the recent curriculum changes. We hope many will attend the Zoom meeting. Generally speaking, sex education should remain part of the curriculum because students need to understand human biology.
I am not sure what “activism in the classroom” refers to but I welcome an opportunity to discuss this question when more specific information is provided.
Give us your assessment of the district. What is going well; what would you like to see changed? And, as one voice on the board, would you be able to work with others with a differing viewpoint/ideology?
What is going well? The ICCSD is only getting stronger. Our administration, school board members, and teachers’ union demonstrate respectful and thoughtful engagement. I am proud of the ICCSD’s commitment to exceptional public education, diversity, equity and inclusion, social-emotional learning, and curriculum development. What would I like to see changed? I would like to see better funding from Des Moines so that we have more flexibility with classroom sizes and staffing. Depending on what school you attend, our classes are too big. I would like to see more uniformity in how the math curriculum is taught in the secondary schools. Finally, I would like students to always have a readily available book-version of the curriculum so that, for students who learn better with paper and pencil, they are not stuck learning exclusively on a screen.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers so they can make their best-informed decision? Nothing more. Thank you for this opportunity.