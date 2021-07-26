NORTH LIBERTY– Four Liberty High varsity baseball players were named to Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Mississippi Division All-Division Baseball Teams for their efforts on the diamond this season.
Senior TJ Kimm and junior Jack Funke were First Team selections, Kimm selected as a catcher and Funke is a utility player.
Kimm hit with a .327 average through 113 at bats recording 37 hits. He nailed 28 base hits, six doubles, two triples and one homerun. Kimm batted in 25 runs and crossed the plate 19 times. He stole ten bases, made 189 put outs- second only to Funke and had 25 assists. Kimm also put in 4.2 innings on the mound with one save; giving up one hit, two runs- one earned, walking two and issuing nine strikeouts.
Funke also had 37 hits in 107 appearances at the plate for a .346 batting average. He smacked 23 singles, 13 doubles and one triple. Funke batted in 27 runs and scored 16 times. He also stole ten bases and led the team with 233 put outs.
No Lightning players earned Second Team honors this season.
Seniors Ethan O’Donnell and Keian Secrist were the recipients of Honorable Mentions.
O’Donnell compiled a 5-3 record on the mound through a team high 48.1 innings. He gave up 44 hits and 29 runs- 19 earned, issued 24 walks and dispensed a team high 56 strikeouts.
Secrist went 0-1 on the mound in 5.1 innings, giving up six hits and nine runs- four earned, issuing six walks and nine strikeouts. He made 60 put outs and four assists while hitting a .283 average producing 30 hits in 106 appearances at the plate. Secrist knocked 20 base hits, six doubles, two triples and two homers, driving in 29 runs and scoring 37 times.
The Lightning finished the season at 24-13-1.
Western Dubuque senior Sawyer Nauman was named the Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year while City High’s Brian Mitchell and Cedar Rapids Prairie’s James Nelson were selected as the Division’s coaches of the year. The Little Hawks and Prairie Hawks clinched the Divisional Championship.