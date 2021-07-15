OXFORD— The search for an interim superintendent for the Clear Creek Amana Community School District (CCA) continued after a June 21 decision by the school board of directors to suspend the superintendent search. Instead, they chose to consider applicants for an interim position, with the search for a permanent superintendent to take place this fall.
The Board met in a special closed session on Thursday, July 8, and interviewed two candidates, and was scheduled to meet again on Monday, July 12, to interview two more with the goal of approving a contract.
The initial search was triggered by the resignation of Tim Kuehl who had accepted a shared position with the East Union (Afton) and Murray school districts in southwest Iowa. Kuehl’s last day with CCA was June 30. Cedar Rapids based Ray and Associates, Inc. (an executive leadership search firm) was contracted by the school board to conduct a search for Kuehl’s replacement, which netted less than 20 applicants, and followed community input surveys in May.