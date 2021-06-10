NORTH LIBERTY– There is still a wealth of quality mulch available as a result of derecho clean up and the City of North Liberty invites the public to take some, free of charge.
Through the end of June, those interested in small quantities can take from the pile located near the community garden plots, accessible from Penn Street just east of Penn Meadows Park, at any time. Bring containers and shovels.
For quantities larger than a pickup truck, city staff is available to assist with loading, by appointment, at the public works campus, located at 290 Golf View Dr., between 1 and 3 p.m. on weekdays in June. Email parks director Guy Goldsmith at ggoldsmith@northlibertyiowa.org to request an appointment.