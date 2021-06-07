TIFFIN– The season came to an end for Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity soccer girls Friday, June 4, in Grimes as the Dallas Center-Grimes (DCG) Mustangs won a Class 2A Region 5 championship match 2-0, denying the Clippers a trip to the state tournament. DCG, held scoreless through the first half, broke through the Creek Girls’ defense twice in the final 20 minutes for the win.
An 8-0 win at home on Wednesday, June 2, in the semifinals over Fairfield sent CCA to the championship round.
It took just 14 seconds from the start of the match for the Clippers to score their first goal against the Trojans as senior Lauren Riggle fired in a shot for the first of three goals. Roughly three minutes later, senior Eliza Evans made a run on Fairfield’s goal and put in the first of her three goals. Riggle struck again with 23:05 left in the first half for a 3-0 lead, and Evans made it 4-0 four minutes later. It wasn’t even a minute later that Hannah Wilkerson, a freshman, bombed the Trojans’ goal for a 5-0 advantage. Madalyn Gassman, a senior, closed out the first half by rebounding the ball into Fairfield’s net for a 6-0 lead with 1:19 left to play.
Five minutes into the second half, Riggle lobbed her third goal in to make it 7-0 while Evans scored her third with just over 20 minutes left in the match for the 8-0 final. Freshman Halle Bormann had two assists in the contest while keeper Sydney Bowers, a junior, made one save.
CCA’s season ended with a 15-3 record, including a 12-0 WaMaC West showing. The Clippers not only won the WaMaC West championship but also earned the overall WaMaC Conference championship as well.
The regional final match marked the final performance for seniors Riggle, Gassman, Avery Liebe, Peyton Grafft, Gabrielle Bedford, Avery Woodward, Evans, Emma Schmidt, Morgan Malli, Ellen Austin, Haley Tackaberry and Greta Downes.
Clear Creek Amana 8, Fairfield 0
Goals — Lauren Riggle 3, Eliza Evans 3, Madalyn Gassman 1, Hannah Wilkerson 1
Shots — Riggle 3, Evans 3, Gassman 1, Wilkerson 1
Shot on goal — Riggle 3, Evans 3, Gassman 1, Wilkerson 1
Assists — Halle Bormann 2, Riggle 1
Saves — Sydney Bowers 1