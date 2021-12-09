TIPTON — Liberty High crowned three champions Dec. 4 at Tipton’s wrestling invitational as Gavin Benton (152), Caden Yoerger (182), and Vinny Lima (220) each went 3-0 for the day. The Lightning took the team title with 174 points with West Branch in the runner up spot (162), host Tipton fifth (134), and Mississippi Valley Conference foe Cedar Rapids Jefferson seventh in the nine-team field with 67.
Elijah Terwilleger was second at 170 while Gabe Frausto, Jaxson Morris, Jackson Philipp, and Brendon Benton finished the day third at 126, 138, 145, and 195 pounds respectively. Mason Karam was fourth at 132, Austin Franklin fifth at 145, and Eduardo Zapeda sixth at 220.
Tipton Invitational Results for Iowa City Liberty
126 — Gabe Frausto (3-1) placed 3rd
Quarterfinal – Shayden Hansen (Midland) 6-0 won by major decision (MD 8-0_
Cons. Round 1 – Frausto received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Semi – Frausto won by fall over Wyatt Ham (Tipton) 3-3 (Fall 2:00)
3rd Place Match – Frausto won by fall over Kobe Cooper (Southeast Polk) 2-2 (Fall 1:22)
132 — Mason Karam (2-2) placed 4th
Quarterfinal – Karam won by fall over Austin Ellerhoff (Tipton) 1-3 (Fall 0:24)
Semifinal – Haden Stone (Southeast Polk) 2-1 won by decision (Dec 11-6)
Cons. Semi – Karam won by fall over Sawyer House (Midland) 2-4 (Fall 2:41)
3rd Place Match – Wyatt Gibson (Southeast Polk) 2-1 won by fall (Fall 1:29)
138 — Jaxson Morris (4-1) placed 3rd
Prelim – Morris won by fall over Ethan Ellithorpe (Northeast) 0-2 (Fall 0:49)
Quarterfinal – Nate Wood (North Cedar) 5-0 won by decision (Dec 9-4)
Cons. Round 1 – Morris won by fall over Logan Bicknese (Midland) 1-4 (Fall 1:33
Cons. Semi – Morris won by fall over Tony Marroquin (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) 1-3 (Fall 1:54)
3rd Place Match – Morris won by decision over Grant Vorwerk (Southeast Polk) 2-2 (Dec 8-3)
145 — Austin Franklin (2-2) placed 5th
Quarterfinal – Franklin won by fall over Brayden Grau (Midland) 1-4 (Fall 2:36)
Semifinal – Eli Owens (Southeast Polk) 2-1 won by fall (Fall 3:57)
Cons. Semi – Jackson Philipp (Liberty High) 3-1 won by fall (Fall 0:30)
5th Place Match – Franklin won by fall over Evan Parrott (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) 1-3 (Fall 2:57)
145 — Jackson Philipp (3-1) placed 3rd
Quarterfinal – Cale Seydel (West Branch) 3-0 won by fall (Fall 1:00)
Cons. Round 1 – Philipp won by fall over Zander Selser (Northeast) 0-2 (Fall 0:50)
Cons. Semi – Philipp won by fall over Franklin (Liberty) (Fall 0:30)
3rd Place Match – Philipp won by fall over Gehrig Kirst (North Scott) 2-2 (Fall 0:31)
152 — Damien Garrett (0-2)
Prelim – Santiago DeLaCruz (Northeast) 2-3 won by major decision (MD 10-1)
Prelim – Easton Biladeau (Southeast Polk) 4-2 won in sudden victory – 1 (SV-1 7-5)
152 — Gavin Benton (3-0) placed 1st
Quarterfinal – Benton won by fall over Biladeau (Southeast Polk) (Fall 1:10)
Semifinal – Benton won by fall over Auron Marsh (West Branch) 3-1 (Fall 2:59)
1st Place Match Benton won by fall over Adam Link (North Scott) 2-1 (Fall 4:52)
170 — Elijah Terwilleger (2-1) placed 2nd
Quarterfinal – Terwilleger won by injury default over Caden Ballou (Midland) 3-2 (Inj. 4:00)
Semifinal – Terwilleger won by decision over Jace Tippet (North Scott) 3-1 (Dec 9-5)
1st Place Match – Skyler Schmidt (Tipton) 5-1 won by major decision (MD 13-4)
182 — Caden Yoerger (3-0) placed 1st
Quarterfinal – Yoerger won by fall over Pacific Roussi (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) 1-2 (Fall 1:25)
Semifinal – Yoerger won by fall over Landon McDonald (North Scott) 2-1 (Fall 2:50)
1st Place Match – Yoerger won by decision over Caleb Gruhn (Northeast) 2-1 (Dec 4-3)
195 — Brendon Benton (3-1) placed 3rd
Quarterfinal – Jerry Havill (Tipton) 3-3 won by fall (Fall 3:07)
Cons. Round 1 – Benton won by fall over Marc Petit (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) 0-2 (Fall 1:50)
Cons. Semi – Benton won by fall over Chase Crouse (North Scott) 2-2 (Fall 2:34)
3rd Place Match – Benton won by fall over Diego Naranjo (Southeast Polk) 2-2 (Fall 1:37)
220 — Eduardo Zapeda (1-3) placed 6th
Quarterfinal – Parker Chyma (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) 2-2 won by fall (Fall 4:00)
Cons. Round 1 – Zapeda won by decision over Seth Franzoni (West Branch) 0-2 (Dec 7-1)
Cons. Semi – Keegan Rushford (Midland) 4-3 won by fall (Fall 1:34)
5th Place Match – Chyma (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) won by decision (Dec 9-7)
220 — Vinny Lima (3-0) placed 1st
Quarterfinal – Lima won by fall over Matt Cunningham (North Scott) 2-2 (Fall 1:49)
Semifinal – Lima won by fall over Rushford (Midland) (Fall 2:26)
1st Place Match – Lima won by fall over William Schemers (Northeast) 2-1 (Fall 1:01)
285 — Lyncoln Anderson (0-2)
Quarterfinal – Logan Wright (West Branch) 3-0 won by fall (Fall 0:23)
Cons. Round 1 – Lucas Sutton (Tipton) 3-4 won by fall (Fall 3:06)