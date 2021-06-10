IOWA CITY– The 54th annual Iowa City Area HBA Parade of Homes, presented by Hills Bank and Urban Acres Real Estate and put on by The Greater Iowa City Area Home Builders Association (HBA), is June 12-20 at scattered sites in four different cities and virtually. The event, spotlighting 21 homes, is a chance to gather ideas and inspiration for an upcoming home project; learn about the latest techniques and trends in homebuilding and renovation; or simply be wowed by fabulous craftsmanship. The Parade of Homes website is at iowacityhomes.thegazette.com.
Seven new-construction homes are virtual only. The schedule for the remaining 10 new dwellings, located in Iowa City, North Liberty and Tiffin, is:
June 12: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 13: Noon to 5 p.m.
June 15: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
June 17: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
June 19: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 20: Noon to 5 p.m.
The 24th Remodelers Parade highlights four whole-house renovations in Coralville and Iowa City. One of them is the first ACE (Architecture-Construction-Engineering) Student Remodel, a partnership among the Iowa City Area HBA’s Vocational Training Council, supporting skilled-trades education; Kirkwood Community College; the City of Iowa City; and the Iowa City Community School District. Its schedule is:
June 19: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 20: Noon to 5 p.m.
“The community gets excited about the parade, and we’re thrilled to showcase work from so many Iowa City Area HBA members,” said Jason Wells of Vetter’s Culligan Water, co-chair of the Iowa City Area HBA Parade of Homes Committee with Mitchell Manning from Sobaski Abbey Carpet and Floor. “The parade offers something for everyone, from couples starting out to empty nesters.”
Tickets, good for all days, cost $10 and may be purchased at the Iowa City Area HBA, 11 S. Gilbert St. in Iowa City, and each parade home. A portion of sales go to various nonprofit organizations helping at event homes. Each buyer may complete one entry form for a chance to win $500 toward an Iowa City Area HBA business of their choice. Forms may be printed from the parade website or found in the guidebook, available June 6, in The Cedar Rapids Gazette and at various businesses, and turned in at the first house. The guidebook also offers a fold-out map of all homes, builder details, subcontractors used and articles about the home-office trend, how to decide whether to build or remodel, ways to increase your home’s value and much more. Banners on home listings indicate how and when they may be toured.
“Homes on the parade differ in how they may be viewed,” said Manning. “Some are virtual-tour only, others just the second weekend and the rest available to physically visit throughout the parade. All homes will be available on the virtual tour after the parade concludes.”