Brand new South Slope Cooperative Communications fiber optic cable (coiled) sits with Linn Co. REC electric cable in front of the future site of a duplex in a then new subdivision near Oakdale and Park Road in Tiffin in July 2019. Thanks to a State of Iowa Broadband Grant, the cooperative will be expanding fiber optic Internet and communications services in rural Tiffin.
A South Slope Cooperative Communications truck brings a reel of fiber optic cable into position in a then new development near Oakridge and Park Road in Tiffin in July 2019. Thanks to a State of Iowa Broadband Grant, the cooperative will be expanding fiber optic Internet and communications services in rural Tiffin.
DES MOINES — South Slope Cooperative Communications, based in North Liberty, will receive $1,037,881.73 as part of a nearly $100 million investment in broadband infrastructure through the State of Iowa Broadband Grants Program.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the grants recently involving 39 applicants across the state who will split $97,500,000 as part of the latest Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program. Nearly 180 applications were received for a total of nearly $300 million.
“Expanding broadband across out state continues to be a top priority,” Reynolds said. “It is clear by the sheer volume and scope of applications that the need is there. Today’s award announcement will go a long way toward meeting that need, and we won’t stop here.”
Due to the overwhelming amount of interest and success of the program the State of Iowa will expedite a new grant opportunity utilizing American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds to build upon the state funding for the grant program. ARPA provides $350 billion in additional funding to state and local governments for uses directly related to COVID-19 response, or “necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.”
According to the Office of the Chief Information Officer of the State of Iowa, South Slope’s grant will go toward their rural Tiffin Fiber to the Premises (FTTP project, which is a form of fiber optic communication delivery where an optical fiber line is run directly to customers’ premises to provide high-speed broadband access.
“This a small part of the plan to include all of the rural areas of the Tiffin exchange boundaries where we have cooperative members as feasibility and materials allow,” said Chuck Deisbeck, CEO of South Slope. “Due to significant supply chain issues and labor shortages with contractors that broadband companies are facing the start of the project is to be determined, but we hope it can start in 2022. This grant program is going to benefit Iowans who receive the infrastructure in many rural communities that often do not have access to stable robust internet services. South Slope is proud to be able to partner with OCIO’s Office and build advanced services to the rural areas of Tiffin. Not all areas are eligible to rural customers and South Slope spent many hours reviewing coverage maps to put together an application that would have the best opportunity for us to be selected for an award of funding.”