NORTH LIBERTY — Site prep for the new University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic’s Forevergreen Road campus in North Liberty has been underway for a few weeks. Once completed in 2025, the 495,000 square foot hospital will accommodate up to 48 beds, 21 emergency treatment rooms, 16 operating rooms, two more procedure rooms, laboratories, a pharmacy, advanced diagnostic imaging, outpatient clinics, and teaching and research space according to a press release from the UIHC.
A formal groundbreaking was held at the 60-acre site on Thursday, Oct. 14 with Gov. Kim Reynolds in attendance.
“Today marks a new chapter in meeting the healthcare needs of patients and families from across the entire state of Iowa,” said Dr. Brooks Jackson, MD, MBA, Vice President for Medical Affairs, University of Iowa. “This North Liberty campus will allow us to increase our capacity to do research, and prepare the next generation of physicians, scientists, and other healthcare professionals.” Dr. Jackson added the new hospital will also allow the UIHC to “better meet Iowa’s growing need for highly specialized, comprehensive care and additional highly trained care professionals.”
According to the press release the UIHC has seen an increased demand for its complex care services, often referred to as tertiary care, or highly specialized medical care provided over an extended period and involving advanced and complex procedures and treatments. The hospital, it states, has consistently operated at greater than 90% adult occupancy even before the current pandemic, and the new facility will begin to help address capacity constraints at the Iowa City campus, “while improving resident education and enhancing the patient experience by providing convenient access to world-class physicians and state-of-the-art technology,” said Suresh Gunasekaran, MBA, CEO, UIHC and associate vice president for U of I Health Care. Gunasekaran pointed out the UIHC receives patients from across the state on a regular basis with more than 70% coming from outside Johnson and Linn Counties, and often originating in smaller community hospitals.
“It is truly an honor to be here today and to be able to join you as we break ground on UIHC’s new North Liberty location,” Reynolds said. “I commend the UIHC leadership for taking on this critical project. In under four years, the space where we gather today will be completely transformed. It will become home to an extensive state-of-the-art medical campus, one equipped to provide emergency care, inpatient and outpatient care, surgery, and physical therapy, to name a few. By the time these services are operational, the campus will be providing significant economic development for eastern Iowa in the form of new high-paying jobs. But it is the entire state that will benefit from the University of Iowa’s expanded presence here.” For over 100 years, she said, the UIHC has been “a beacon of hope for Iowans needing highly specialized healthcare services.”
As Iowans’ healthcare needs continue to grow, so too does the need for the UIHC to expand and grow to meet those demands, Reynolds said. “I am confident that this new North Liberty campus will strengthen Iowa’s healthcare infrastructure and entice new providers to our great state.”
The UIHC has been wanting to build on the Forevergreen Road site for nearly a decade, with a “coming soon” sign long a part of the landscape along Hwy. 965. However, an application for the new hospital, to receive a certificate of need from the state, was initially denied after facing withering opposition from several healthcare organizations including Unity Point Cedar Rapids (St. Luke’s Hospital), Mercy Iowa City, and Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa. A second attempt last month was approved with the State Board of Regents giving their nod as well to the $395 million dollar project.