NORTH LIBERTY— It was a must win situation for Liberty High’s varsity football team when the Burlington Grayhounds visited Friday, Oct. 15, for Senior Night. To make the playoffs, the Lightning had to upset Burlington and win next week on the road in the regular season finale, at Clinton, as the district champion and runner up team automatically advance with the third-place team hoping for a wildcat berth.
Unfortunately for Liberty penalties, turnovers and a Burlington running back named Bryant Williams all combined for heartbreak in a 20-18 loss.
The Bolts gained early momentum halting the Hounds’ game opening drive and battling their way toward the Burlington endzone, overcoming costly penalties along the way. Quarterback Tye Hughes connected with Christian Barney to put Liberty on the scoreboard first. Emerson Bennett nailed the point after kick for a 7-0 lead with 7:00 minutes remaining in the first quarter. The aforementioned Williams ran like a greyhound 56 yards on Burlington’s next possession to score less than a minute later. A two-point conversion attempt failed, making it 7-6 for Liberty. The Grayhounds made it 12-7 with 10:21 left in the first half as Williams sprinted for another score. Again though, a two-point attempt failed as the Liberty defense made a stand.
Darius Willis-Newell dashed into the endzone with 10.5 seconds remaining in the half to make it 13-12 for the Lightning after a long punt return by Luke Meyers put the Bolts in scoring position. Willis-Newell bolted in again on a two-point play for a 15-12 halftime advantage.
Liberty had to settle for a field goal in the third quarter with a kick by Bennett making it 18-12. But Burlington regained the lead with a touchdown and successful two-point play for a 20-18 advantage. With time running out, the Bolts flashed down the field in the final seconds before asking Bennett to make what would have been a game winning field goal from near mid-field.
The ball fell short of the uprights.
Burlington improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Class 4A District 3 second to 8-0/4-0 North Scott, and in a tie for second with Fort Madison. The Lightning dipped to 2-6 overall and 2-2 in the district in a tie with Clinton for fourth.
Hughes completed 15 of 27 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown. Willis-Newell made 35 carries for 162 yards and one score while Barney took four passes 65 yards with one touchdown. Defensive stats were not available.
The sophomores will kick off against the River Kings at 5:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 in Clinton with the varsity firing up at 7:30 p.m.
Seniors Ja’Quez Hall, Emerson Bennett, Ethan Armstrong, Ben Petersen, Gabe Frausto, Mason Koller, James McKinney, Griffin Kraft, Jacob Adam, Darius Willis-Newell, Luke Meyers, Gage Gingerich, Brendon Benton, Nick Heisdorfer, Jaxyn Logan, Peyton Kurtz, Max Beckman, Gabe Christen, and Caden Yoerger were recognized between the sophomore and varsity games.
Burlington 20 Liberty High School 18.
Passing— Tye Hughes 15-27-173-1-2.
Rushing— Darius Willis-Newell 35-162-1, Hughes 6-17-0.
Receiving— Christian Barney 4-65-1, Luke Meyers 4-50-0, Amari Thigpen 3-10-0, Griffin Kraft 2-41-0, Ja’Quez Hall 1-4-0, Wyatt Williams 1-3-0.
Defense— not available.
Field goal— Emmerson Bennett 1-2.
PAT— Bennett 1-1.
2-point conversion— Willis-Newell 1.
Class 4A District 3 standings
Season District
1 North Scott 8-0 4-0
2 Burlington 6-2 4-1
2 Fort Madison 6-2 2-2
4 Clinton 2-6 1-3
4 Liberty High School 2-6 2-2
6 Mount Pleasant 1-7 0-4