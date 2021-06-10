IOWA CITY– The Greater Iowa City Area Home Builders Association (HBA) announced its 2021 Women’s Council Scholarship recipients for graduating high school seniors. A total of $11,250 was given to the winners recognized in recent weeks at their school senior nights. They are:
Gabriel Baird– Iowa City
Iowa City High School
Attending the University of Iowa to Study Engineering and Business.
Baird worked in a restaurant and coached kids with Kickers Soccer. He also helped at the YMCA Camp Wapsie through its leadership program.
Helen Bohnsack– Iowa City
Iowa City High School
Attending Wartburg College to Study Biochemistry.
Bohnsack wasployed at a grocery store and a nonprofit. She volunteered with UKANDU painting homes and churches in Chicago, Christ Cares Sunday playing piano at nursing homes and restoring Iowa City’s octagonal barn.
Miranda Farr– Swisher
Cedar Rapids Prairie High School
Attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to Study Mechanical Engineering.
Farr’s job experience includes working at a drug-store chain. She volunteered with Next Step Ministries in New York and San Augustine, Texas, and in various roles at the Shueville United Methodist Church.
Evaleen Hajek– North Liberty
Liberty High School
Attending Kirkwood Community College to Study Business.
Hajek worked at a grocery store, teaching swimming and for her parents’ building/remodeling business. She volunteered with Miracles in Motion and the Iowa Flyers Swim Club.
Max Johnson– Harper
Keota High School
Attending Des Moines Area Community College to Study Electrical Trades.
Johnson worked for a grain elevator business. His volunteer efforts include running the scoreboard for numerous high school competitions, delivering food for nonprofit events and supporting his school’s speech club.
Korey Kramer– Iowa City
Iowa City High School
Attending Kirkwood Community College to Study Heating/Ventilation/Air Conditioning.
Kramer worked for home builders/remodelers and a materials supplier. His volunteerism includes elementary school events and the 2019 Student-Built House project, for which the Iowa City Area HBA was a partner.
The Iowa City Area HBA’s Women’s Council raises scholarship money year-round through HBA meeting raffles, a silent auction and other means. Scholarships mainly go to students wishing to pursue a career in the skilled trades/home building industry.
“The Scholarship Program is something the Iowa City Area HBA works hard to support because we know the tremendous difference it makes for students entering post-secondary education,” said Women’s Council Co-Chair Brogan Messer of Kitchens By Design.
Additionally, Bohnsack, Hajek and Kramer earned scholarships through the Home Builders Association of Iowa (HBAI) Educational Corporation. The nonprofit is committed to education and economic empowerment of students entering the building trades. Bohnsack was awarded the Jeff Tegeler Scholarship, Hajek won the HBAI Past Presidents Scholarship and Kramer received the Tim Ruth Scholarship. Hajek’s brother Izaak, attending Brigham Young University, garnered an HBAI Past Presidents Scholarship, as well. Iowa City Area HBA 2020 scholarship winner Emily Greathouse, a student at Iowa State University, was awarded the HBAI Kenny Selzer Scholarship.