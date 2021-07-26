Pictured from left to right: Melissa Walker, Director of Philanthropy, Tanager Place; Tara Wachendorf, Public Relations Director, GreenState Credit Union; Okpara Rice, CEO Tanager Place, and Mike Hines, Deputy CEO Tanager Place.
Cedar Rapids– Tanager Place is pleased to announce the support of GreenState Credit Union for a new fund designed to support care costs for families who may not otherwise be able to afford services. The Equity Fund at Tanager Place will help ensure that families who are struggling to pay for services are able to apply for a financial consideration to cover costs. Families can request relief to fund of a wide range of needs like therapy, medication management, testing, in home behavior management services, school-based therapy, autism therapy and social groups, expressive arts therapy and more.
"We are pleased to be able to lead the way by supporting this newly developed program. The past 18 months have shown us all that caring for our mental health needs is important and services are something everyone should be able to gain access to when needed,” said Tara Wachendorf, Public Relations Director at GreenState. "Tanager Place has been a longstanding provider and supporter of the mental health needs of our Corridor kids and families. We are excited to be to be able to help Tanager Place extend even more services to families because of this program."
"The idea is that this fund will continue to grow over time, so in the future, the opportunity is there to make an incredible impact on our community which would not have been realized without this funding,” commented Tanager Place Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mike Hines.
In 2020 alone, GreenState's philanthropic efforts contributed $2.2 million dollars to community events and programs and over $400,000 was directed to COVID-19 relief. GreenState has grown to be Iowa’s largest credit union and one of the top financial institutions in the United States for returning profits to members in the form of better rates and lower fees.
Tanager Place helps children and families overcome challenges and find mental wellness. Through a mix of prevention, treatment and outreach, we give families hope, and children the tools to be successful. More than 4,000 children find healing through Tanager Place’s comprehensive services and programs each year.