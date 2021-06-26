TIFFIN— In 2015 twelve students from Clear Creek Amana (CCA), Highland (Riverside), Solon, and Marion high schools built the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Center next to CCA’s middle school in Tiffin. The students worked alongside seasoned professionals while earning college credit through Kirkwood Community College’s Architecture, Construction, and Engineering (ACE) program, and provided a dedicated space for the growing STEM program while the middle school was experiencing a shortage of instructional space.
Now, students are again gaining on-the-job experience while constructing an outdoor classroom adjacent to the STEM Center. The space was designed by students, teachers, staff, and members of the community to incorporate six main areas.
A 25-student learning shelter with the same functionality as a traditional classroom has yet to be constructed along with an activity shelter suited for movement and physical activity ranging from yoga and meditation to physical education (PE) and the district’s adaptive PE classes (for students with special needs). Students requested a “contemplation nook” in which to have a quiet place to rest and recharge. The nook, when completed, can also be used for small groups and counseling in a calming environment. A fern gully for studying soil and plant life, and a sensory study area with a short grass prairie, large flat boulders for sitting, and a plethora of biodiversity for study is also to be included with small group work areas as well. Last but not least, several garden beds have been constructed, which eventually will be used to grow vegetables and other plants.
A number of CCA’s agriculture students and FFA (Future Farmers of America) members have built and installed the garden beds, and were planting a variety of perennial and annual flowers recently.
“The students will be showing these flowers at the Iowa State Fair in the FFA Division,” said Alyssa Amelon, Ag Ed instructor and FFA coordinator for Clear Creek Amana. “Our goal is to eventually be growing vegetable products to be donated toward the Clear Creek Amana Food Bank (located between the High School and Middle School in Tiffin) to make some fresh produce available from time to time for them.”
In addition, students will be able to see how the fruits or vegetables are grown, and develop an understanding of different varieties and types, and when to harvest.
The students working on the outdoor classroom are doing so to fulfill their SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) requirements with an average of four coming to work during the Tuesday and Thursday morning sessions.
“They’ve helped with concrete, grading, rock removal, rock installation, planting perennials, and all sorts of other things,” she explained. The traditional impression of FFA is farm kids planting crops and working with livestock. And, Amelon noted, that is still a significant part of the FFA experience. The CCA FFA program (starting it’s fourth year this fall) has 45 members, however less than a handful actually live on a production agriculture farm.
“We’re just trying to integrate any plants or animals, or agricultural responsibilities. The landscape management, and the production of flowers is a huge part of agriculture and something our students can take part in even though they live in North Liberty or maybe don’t have the means or the opportunities to work on a production farm.”
Leadership, citizenship, and community development are three key areas of focus for the FFA program, the largest youth organization in the country. Amelon said it is her hope the outdoor classroom, located adjacent to a walking/biking trail, can be utilized by the community. “They can look at some plants, maybe take a seat and enjoy some Jon’s Ice Cream, just trying to make this a community resource for students and families.”
The FFA students have also participated in more traditional production agriculture through planting soybeans on 20 acres of district-owned land near Oxford. “The kids have gotten to look through that for our agronomy contest, and do some weed identification, when the best time is to spray and those sorts of responsibilities, and we are gearing up for County and State Fairs right now.”