This psychotic-looking clown delighted kids tossing handfuls of candy to them, in the dimly lit gym of the North Liberty Community Center Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, during the annual Haunted Happenings event. Haunted Happenings is back this year after being cancelled last year.
A hooded and illuminated skeleton greeted those brave enough to venture into a maze in the basement of the North Liberty Community Center Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, during the “Haunted Happenings” event. Haunted Happenings is back this year after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
IOWA CITY- With Halloween fast approaching, a plethora of family-friendly events are on the calendar.
North Liberty
The North Liberty Fire Department hosts a Party at the Fire Station on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m. Kids can hang out with Sparky the Fire Dog, check out the trucks, meet firefighters and grab some candy, too. The Fire Station is located at 25 West Cherry Street.
“Beggars Night” (Halloween trick or treating) hours will also be from 5-8 p.m. The city reminds participants to take an adult along, only visit houses with outdoor lights on, and to be safe.
Other Halloween fun in North Liberty includes a Webb-O-Lanterns program Thursday, Oct. 28, at the North Liberty Library where participants learn about the Webb Space Telescope launch. Pumpkins and templates are provided for making your own “Webb-O-Lantern.” The program is appropriate for third graders through adults and is free but registration is required.
A Creepy Carrots Story Walk at Liberty Centre Pond continues through Oct. 31.
Haunted Happenings, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is back with a COVID-conscious plan for preschool and grade school children as the lower level of the Community Center is transformed into a collection of spooky scenes to view and a maze to walk through before having a picture taken and receiving a bag of treats. Costumes are not required but are encouraged. Haunted Happenings takes place Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28 and 29, from 5-8 p.m.
Also, a Trick or Treat Trail is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the North Liberty Recreation Trail, between Cherry and Penn streets.
Trick-Or-Treat hours are Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Oxford
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the City of Oxford posted on social media the city will not promoe a “community Halloween Trick or Treat” due to concerns over COVID-19 and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus). However, the Oxford American Legion Post hosts a Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. along with “Halloween Bingo” on Oct. 31.