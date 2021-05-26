NORTH LIBERTY– Charles M. Schultz’ beloved “Peanuts” characters were brought to life on the stage in 1967 when You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, penned by Clark Gesner, debuted in New York City with Gary Burghoff (“Radar” from MASH) playing the role of Charlie Brown. A revised version hit Broadway in 1999.
On Thursday, June 3, Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 6, the show will grace the stage at Liberty High School as live theatre returns.
Plans for staging the family-friendly production began last summer as Liberty’s fine arts staff looked for a show with a smaller cast (for COVID-19 safety), which would be fun to do, said director Olivia Symmonds.
“It’s just such a hopeful, happy show about finding joy in togetherness, and that’s something that’s been sorely lacking in the last year,” she said.
Running a show in early June is a bit unusual, but Symmonds explained, “We did a virtual (online) radio play that we filmed in March but screened a couple of weeks ago, so that was our winter/spring production. And then when we felt that it was safe to do a musical, we announced it.” Students were told about the show in March with auditions held in April.
With the lifting of mask requirements by the governor, attendees will not be required to wear a mask, however, Symmonds noted, “We are still going to ask them to wear a mask, just because there will be a lot of families in attendance, and we want as many people as safely possible to enjoy the show, and the more people wear masks, the more people will feel safe and, the more people we can have.”
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/53575. The website, she said, automatically blocks out seats around a purchased seat. “You can purchase tickets all at once in a group, but after that it creates a socially-distanced little bubble for you and your family.” Symmonds estimated the audience will be limited from roughly a quarter to “maybe a third” of the auditorium’s capacity. Tickets can be purchased at the door, however they will still be for assigned seating (no general admission).
Showtime is at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday.