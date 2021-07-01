Spencer Lee (125)
Spencer became the 7th 3-time National champ for the Hawkeyes.
He also won the Hodge trophy for the second year in a row as the nations’ best wrestler. Spencer is a two-time Big Ten champion and four time All American.
Austin DeSanto (133)
Austin finished 3rd in the NCAA championships. He led Iowa with six tech falls. Austin finished second in the Big Ten.
Jaydin Eierman (141)
Jaydin finished 2nd in the nation after winning his first Big Ten title. The transfer from
Missouri led the team with six pins. He is a four time All American.
Michael Kemerer (174)
Michael finished first in the Big Ten and second in the NCAA tournament.
He became the 22nd four time All American in program history.
Tony Cassioppi (285)
Tony finished third in the Big Ten and third in the NCAA tournament.
He’s got those two bad boys from Minnesota and Michigan that he hasn’t been able to beat…yet.