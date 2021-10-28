Fran McCaffery has a big time challenge ahead.
How to replace Luka Garza, one of the greatest basketball players in Iowa history?
You don’t.
Joe Wieskamp, a 3-year starter, also turned pro.
The Hawks brought in some size, depth in the guard court and maybe a little more quickness.
Start with Jordan Bohannon.
Bohannon is the school record holder in 3-pointers made (364), games played (143), assists (639) and free throw percentage (.887).
The former Linn-Mar prep moves to shooting guard this year and Joe Toussaint is the point guard.
“This is probably the first summer since his freshman year that he could actually work in the summer,” said Hawkeyes assistant coach Kirk Speraw. “He’s moving a lot better, he’s quicker which allows him to defend better. I think he’s gotten better this summer.”
Toussaint is handling the point and played in all 31 games last year and is third on the team in steals.
Toussaint shot 83 percent from the free-throw line last year, dishing out 90 assists with 62 turnovers.
Ahron Ulis (6-3) will also get some time at the point.
Ulis played in 17 games and was 18-20 from the free-throw line.
Tony Perkins (6-4) played in 24 games last season.
Both Ulis and Perkins are good defenders and should get some more playing time.
“I think both of those guys are going to be huge contributors to our team,” said Speraw.
“They’re good ballplayers, they understand the game. They are skilled, versatile and they can defend.”
Conner McCaffery (6-6) led the team in assists 42 times and steals 20 times. He started all 31 games last year and ranked fourth in the nation in assist to turnover ratio (3.73).
Conner McCaffery had surgery in the offseason and can play four positions.
“He may be coming off the bench,” said Fran McCaffery. “He’s still going to play four positions. He understands what we’re doing as well as anyone I’ve ever coached.”
Filip Rebraca is a 6-9 transfer from North Dakota, where he averaged 16.8 and scored in double figures 33 of the last 34 games.
“He brings experience to the table,” said assistant coach Sherman Dillard. “What I like about him is his ability to play inside and out. He has good footwork down low and has a quick release.”
Payton Sandfort (6-7) is a top recruit out of Waukee.
Sandfort was the Class 4A Player of the Year.
“We always knew he could shoot,” said Dillard. “He surprised me a little in that he can shoot under duress. A lot of guys can shoot, but usually not as well when they are covered.”
Riley Mulvey (6-11) skipped his senior year in high school to play for the Hawks.
“Riley can run and he can really pass the ball,” said Coach McCaffery. “Defensively he’s ahead of where he is on offense.”
Josh Ogundele (6-10) had a tough year with the Covid around. He never got in shape but he practiced against Luka Garza everyday.
“Josh has lost a lot of weight,” said Coach McCaffery. “He’s really pushing himself. I’ve been proud of him.”
Keegan Murray (6-8) had a great year coming off the bench playing in all 31 games and making the all Big Ten freshman team.
“Early in practice we knew this kid could be special,” said Coach Dillard. “His approach to the game, his work ethic, his focus and then his ability to run, jump and the toughness he has.
“Another thing is his instincts. All of that together created this great player.”
Murray played in 31 games, shot 51 percent from the floor, averaged 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Murray’s 39 blocks are the fourth most by a freshman in program history.
Kris Murray (6-8) played in 13 games last season.
“Kris is going to be a major factor on this team, and he needs to be,” said Coach McCaffery.
“That was sort of the plan for him and he’s worked really hard. He can rebound, he can shoot and he can put it on the deck.”
Patrick McCaffery (6-9) played in all 31 games and showed flashes of greatness with his length, speed and ability to score inside.
Iowa was picked ninth at the Big Ten media days.
This could be a fun team to watch.
Speraw said with the depth and athletes on this team the Hawks will press more.