The Hawkeyes sure could have used Spencer Lee Jan. 29, at Carver. Lee is done for the season but backup Drake Ayala was out also. Iowa was down to its third-string 125 pounder Jesse Ybarra, who lost by a major decision, 9-0.
Austin DeSanto lost a tough 3-2 decision at 133 and Jay Eierman lost, 6-4, in overtime to top seed Nick Lee at 141.
So the Hawks were down 10-0 when Max Murin and Caleb Young came through with 4-2 and 2-0 decisions. Young road out the Penn State wrestler in the third period which is very hard to do.
Alex Marinelli tied it up with a 10-2 major at 165. “It felt good but there’s more to give,” said Marinelli. “I’m thankful and blessed to have a couple of days to avenge a loss and get back to where I wanted to be.”
The match of the night was top-ranked Carter Starocci against second-ranked Michael Kemerer. I thought Kemerer had it won in regulation with a last-second takedown but they said time ran out. He lost in overtime 2-1. It was a good win (7-2) by Tony Cassioppi at 285 over Penn State’s third-ranked wrestler.
“Bonus points are critical,” said coach Tom Brands. “It went against us too. We have to finish matches better.”
Two overtime losses and a one-point loss and the Hawks were close in their 19-13 loss. They still have a chance at the Big Ten and the Nationals.
Road trips for Hawkeye women
The Iowa women traveled to Penn State and Northwestern last week.
Iowa 107, Penn State 59
For the third straight game, the Hawkeyes started strong and didn’t let up. For the third straight game, the Hawks controlled the boards (44-25) and points in the paint (54-26). For the third straight game, the Iowa bench came through with 26 points. For the first time this season, Iowa had three players with over 20 points.
You know Caitlin Clark (20) and Monica Czinano (24) have a good chance of scoring 20 but when McKenna Warnock gets a career-high 25, it’s like extra frosting on the cake. Warnock was 10-of-12 from the floor, 3-of-3 from three, with seven rebounds and four assists.
Talking about assists, how about the Hawkeyes setting a new team record with 37 assists. Nine of the 10 Hawkeyes who played had at least one assist. Clark set a new Iowa and Big Ten record with 17. “That’s amazing,” said coach Lisa Bluder. “She played 35 minutes. That’s an assist every other minute.”
Iowa shot 59% from the floor and 52% (13-25) from three. “So many great shooting performances tonight and we boxed out really well,” said Bluder. “We only gave up one offensive rebound in the second half. We never trailed in this game.”
Gabbie Marshall had 12 points going 4-of-8 from three. The Hawkeyes have won six straight and are 13-4, 7-1 in the Big Ten.
OT: Iowa 72, Northwestern 67
The Hawkeyes needed five extra minutes to snap a three-game losing streak against the Wildcats.
Northwestern led by as many as 14 in the third quarter but Iowa controlled the boards (48-31), the paint (36-26) and they made their free throws (18-20).
It also helped having Clark and Czinano combine for 52 points. Czinano had 16 rebounds, Clark 11. Clark was 9-of-9 from the free throw line, Czinano 6-of-6.
“We did a great job of rebounding with Monica having a career-high 16,” said Bluder. “That is a good Northwestern team.”
Iowa did have 25 turnovers but made up for it with great board play.
The Hawks are sitting at 14-4, 8-1 in the Big Ten.
Men fall to Purdue, 83-73
The Boilermakers came into Carver last week ranked sixth in the nation. The Big Ten is so tough this year, Purdue is fourth in the conference.
Purdue has size, talent, depth and can they shoot.
At center, they start Zach Edey, who is 7’4”, 295 lbs., averaging 14 points and shooting 70% from the floor.
The Boilermakers came into the game shooting 50% from the floor and 40% from three. Against Iowa, Purdue was 30-49 (61%) from the floor and 13-22 (59%) from three.
Purdue has six players shooting over 40% from 3-point land.
Iowa was down 48-33 at the half and got it down to four in the second half, but every time the Hawks made a run, Purdue had an answer.
“I don’t think we competed in the first half the way you have to compete to beat a team of this caliber,” said coach Fran McCaffery. “They have too many weapons. It’s not like you can zero in on one or two guys.”
Kris Murray came off the bench with 23 while Keegan Murray picked up two quick fouls and was held to 14, leading the team with nine rebounds.
The Hawks got beat on the boards 36-31 and points in the paint 32-26.
Iowa, which leads the Big Ten in free throw shooting, hit 17-of-18 free throws.
Kris Murray was 9-of-9, Keegan Murray 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.
The Hawks had only 10 assists with nine turnovers.
Patrick McCaffery has had a good year. The 6’9” sophomore scored 11 points against Purdue and is averaging 10.8 points, second-best on the team. He is shooting 42% from the floor and 77% from the free throw line and has scored in double figures in 14 games. His long arms are helpful in the press.
The Hawkeyes are sitting at 14-6, 4-5 in the Big Ten.
Wrap up
Two really good road wins for the women.
The men got beat by a really good Purdue team.
The wrestlers are so close.