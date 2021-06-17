Hawk women starting five
Monica Czinano
Monica was named first team All Big Ten for the second year in a row. As a sophomore, Monica led the league in shooting percentage (67.9 percent) and was second in the nation. Last year Monica shot 66.8 percent. (Steven Mally/hawkeysports.com)
Kate Martin
Kate finished second on the team last year with 120 assists and shot 84 percent from the free-throw line. Kate scored a career high 19 points against Penn State. (Steven Mally/hawkeysports.com)
McKenna Warnock
McKenna led the team in rebounds (8.0) and tied Monica with 18 blocked shots. The 6-0 junior to be shot 53 percent from the floor and 80 percent from the free throw line. (Steven Mally/hawkeysports.com)
Gabbie Marshall
Gabbie led the team inn 3-point shooting percentage (47 percent) and was second on the team in 3-pointers made (57). She led Iowa in steals with 57. (Steven Mally/hawkeysports.com)
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin might be one of the best freshmen ever to play at Iowa in any sport. To lead the nation in five categories including the leading scorer 26.6 is pretty special. (Steven Mally/hawkeysports.com)