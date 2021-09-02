NORTH LIBERTY — In the Modern King James version of The Bible, under Luke 3:11, Jesus is said to have commanded, “He who has two coats, let him give to him who has none. And he who has food, let him do likewise.”
At the North Liberty Community Pantry, the mission of feeding the hungry has expanded to include clothing them as well.
The Pantry, an outreach ministry of the First United Methodist Church of North Liberty, first opened in 1985 and has undergone several expansions as the North Liberty community, and its needs, have grown. In 2013, out of a need to increase its capacity, a new permanent facility was built just north of the church on North Jones Blvd.
As requests for their services continue to increase, the Pantry has continued to grow and expand to meet those requests. A new venture will provide even more services to those in need in North Liberty and northern Johnson County.
On Friday, Aug. 27, the staff, volunteers, board of directors, and others held an open house and ribbon cutting for the new North Liberty Community Closet, a clothing pantry providing free clothes and operated much like the food pantry.
“It’s a really fun project that we’re excited about,” said Kaila Rome, the executive director of the Pantry. “There just is not a resource for clothing in the community, either in Johnson County or North Liberty that’s completely free, so after moving beyond the 2020 pandemic we wanted to meet those needs and start something new and fun.”
Not only is there a need to obtain clothes, but also a need for a place to donate gently used clothing as well.
“We help to bridge both the need for the clothing, and also for a place to donate to.”
The closet is located at 89 North Jones Boulevard in a building adjacent to the Pantry and provided by the church. Rome noted it housed the Pantry between 2003 and 2013. In an example of a good problem to have, she added space is already getting tight.
“We put out one Facebook post for (clothing) donations and have been inundated ever since. Since May we have been absolutely flooded with community donations, which has been amazing to see the support. We’re still reaching out to get volunteers, we need all sorts of help to get everything sorted and provide the clothes to the families.”
The closet is open the same hours of the Pantry (except for being closed on Saturdays due to a volunteer shortage), making it especially convenient for families to get groceries, toiletries, and any needed clothing items.
“The biggest thing we need right now is volunteers,” Rome said. As for clothing, she added the Closet is only looking for in-season apparel due to space issues. Good condition work clothes for adults and quality school clothes for children are especially sought after, she said.
For more information on accessing the Pantry and/or closet, donating, or volunteering, call 319 626-2711 or go online to northlibertycommunitypantry.org. “Or they can just stop on by, check it out, and take a tour.”
Even before the official opening Rome said there has been a lot of interest in the Closet with over 1,000 items of clothing distributed. “We can tell its definitely going to be utilized and utilized often. We would love to have more people help us out with this endeavor. We’re really flexible with coming in and sorting stuff, its very independent with a flexible schedule-type task that anybody can do at about any age.”