Help Clipper families in need Nov 18, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TIFFIN— Once again, the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) High School Student Council seeks donations through the Sponsor A Family program to help families in need during the holiday season.The student council reaches out to families, privately, in the CCA community in need of assistance with getting gifts and personal family items over the holiday break.The program is based on generous donations from businesses and families. Donations may be in the form of cash, check or an online option at https://ia-clearcreekamana-lite.intouchreceipting.com/.100 percent of the money received is spent on families, providing them with a gift basket. They are unable to accept gift cards or give them out to the families.Social studies teacher and faculty sponsor for the student councilMatt Trosky may be contacted for more information or to receive a donation at matttrosky@ccaschools.org.Checks may be made payable to:Clear Creek Amana Student CouncilMemo Line: Sponsor A FamilyPO Box 199 Tiffin, Iowa 52340The deadline for donations is Friday, Dec. 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition North Liberty Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa football: Eight Raiders earn All-District honorsLisbon presents “Rehearsal for Murder”Midland/Springville football: Menster, DeMean named first-team All-District 5Alburnett Historical Society retains memories of beloved localRibbon cutting held for simulation centerSpringville volleyball - Class 1A state championship: Team of destinyNew police sergeant namedNew NHS members inductedA mandate against mandatesRaiders excited for comedic production Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.