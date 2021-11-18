TIFFIN— Once again, the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) High School Student Council seeks donations through the Sponsor A Family program to help families in need during the holiday season.

The student council reaches out to families, privately, in the CCA community in need of assistance with getting gifts and personal family items over the holiday break.

The program is based on generous donations from businesses and families. Donations may be in the form of cash, check or an online option at https://ia-clearcreekamana-lite.intouchreceipting.com/.

100 percent of the money received is spent on families, providing them with a gift basket. They are unable to accept gift cards or give them out to the families.

Social studies teacher and faculty sponsor for the student councilMatt Trosky may be contacted for more information or to receive a donation at matttrosky@ccaschools.org.

Checks may be made payable to:

Clear Creek Amana Student Council

Memo Line: Sponsor A Family

PO Box 199 Tiffin, Iowa 52340

The deadline for donations is Friday, Dec. 3.

