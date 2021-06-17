SIOUX CITY– Avery Henderson, of Swisher, graduated from Morningside University with a Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude. Henderson was among 183 undergraduate students graduated from Morningside in the spring of 2021. The undergraduate Class of 2021 marks the final class graduating from Morningside College before the institution officially became Morningside University on June 1.
Morningside University is a private four-year liberal arts college with a beautiful 68-acre campus located in a safe and residential area in Sioux City.