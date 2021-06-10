TIFFIN– Hills Bank, as part of its Classroom Cash program, recently donated $1,859.33 to the Clear Creek Amana Community School District, $12,421.71 to the Iowa City Community School District, and $1,283.03 to the Regina Catholic Education Center. The funds will be used to support programs and services enhancing student educational experiences.
Since 2004, $57,268.33 has been donated to the Clear Creek Amana Community School District, $469,807.63 to the Iowa City Community School District, and $44,645.08 to the Regina Catholic Education Center. Classroom Cash card holders earned a total of over $1.2 million for participating area schools. With every swipe of a Hills Bank debit card, over 12,600 customers generate donations from Hills Bank to a designated public school district or private school in the local communities. There is no charge to the school or to the customers; it’s just a great way to make a difference for area students.
“A vital part of Hills Bank’s mission is to give back to our community,” said Dwight O. Seegmiller, President and CEO of Hills Bank. “This program allows our customers to help simply by swiping their Hills Bank debit card. The more they use their card, the more our community schools benefit.”
For more information about participating in Classroom Cash, visit www.HillsBank.com/ClassroomCash or any Hills Bank location.