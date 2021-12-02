OXFORD — The Clear Creek-Amana (CCA) Community School District installed four new members Nov. 16 as Jennifer Downes, Shaun Kukuzke, Kara Prickett and Joe Burns were sworn in following their wins in the Nov. 2 school election. The foursome replaces Nikki Knapp and Bob Broghammer (who did not seek reelection), and Abdouramane Bila and Michelle Emmel.
In board action, President Jen Mooney, and Vice-President Matt McAreavy retained their positions without challengers following nomination and a vote of the members. The Board also approved keeping the current meeting schedule of the first (work session) and third (regular meeting) Wednesdays of the month at 6 p.m. in the district’s administrative offices located in the former Hummer Trucking building at Hwy. 6 and the Oxford turnoff.
The new members were put to work right away as they approved the ballot language for a March 2, 2022, bond referendum which will ask voters to approve the issuance of $65 million in general obligations for the construction of a new elementary school just south of North Liberty in Coralville’s West Land Use area. The Board authorized purchasing a parcel of land from the City of Coralville for $1 during their Oct. 20 regular meeting. The bonds also would pay for various other projects across the district.
“Shall the Board of Directors of the Clear Creek Amana Community School District in the Counties of Iowa and Johnson, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $65,000,000 to be used to build, furnish, and equip a new elementary school, including related site improvements; to build, furnish, and equip new playground spaces and to remodel, repair, and improve existing playground spaces at the District’s elementary facilities; to build, furnish, and equip additions (improvements) to the District’s middle and high school facilities, including fine arts space at the Middle School and the High School; career and technical vocational space at the high school; replace and improve the middle school roof; and related site improvements at the middle school and the high school?”
The Board also set a public hearing, in accordance with the Iowa Code, for Wednesday, Dec. 15 (the next regular meeting) regarding the 2022-2023 academic calendar.
Meeting agendas and minutes are available on the district’s website at https://www.ccaschools.org while public meetings are viewable on YouTube at https;//www.youtube.com/c/ClearCreekAmanaSchools.