OXFORD — After eight years with the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Community School District, Tim Kuehl is resigning as superintendent and leaving to lead the East Union (Afton) and Murray school districts in southwest Iowa. Kuehl’s hiring by the two small rural districts, which will share him, was announced on April 23. He is scheduled to begin his new position on Thursday, July 1. For Kuehl, a native of Elkader, it’s an opportunity to return to a smaller school district and community.
“I’ve loved the work here, but after eight years here it’s (CCA) a different district and a different job,” Kuehl said. “I’m a point now where I miss being able to focus on instruction and what’s going on with kids, and being able to literally know everybody.” Kuehl came to CCA from the Gladbrook-Reinbeck district where, “I knew every kid, every staff member, 90% of their parents. We have a great community here too, but you can’t do that. And, so much of this job is planning for the next construction project. Not that that’s a bad thing (CCA is one of very few school districts in the state, which continues to see consistent enrollment growth), but that’s not why I became an educator. I’m looking forward to being more directly involved with what’s going on in the schools.”
During his time at CCA two new schools (Tiffin Elementary and Oak Hill Elementary) were built, the middle school and high school were expanded, and the gym at Clear Creek Elementary (Oxford) was replaced in addition to expansion and renovation work at Amana Elementary and North Bend Elementary (North Liberty). Kuehl spearheaded two successful bond referendums, which surpassed the required 60% majority vote.
Critics cited what they saw as a focus by the district on “bricks and mortar” over education, but Kuehl pointed out, “We very much are focused on education, and I’m extremely proud of the educational things we have going on here.” One initiative in particular is the district moving to “1:1,” or individual computers/tablets for every student. He recalled a group of middle school students making a presentation in favor of the devices to a school board work session, and convincing the board to make the investment in the technology.
“I look at this last year, which is probably the most challenging year that a district has faced…not that we handled it perfectly, but I think we did as well or better than most. We were able to keep those options to be on-site safely, we were able to keep those options for kids to be remote effectively; and I think that focus is still there. At the same time, you can’t not think about ‘bricks and mortar’ when you’re growing at this pace, otherwise you’ve got no place to put them.” RSP and Associates, the district’s enrollment growth monitor and consultant, continues to forecast growth for CCA with North Bend and Tiffin Elementary exceeding their capacity in 2022 and 2023. “It’s a real thing with CCA. You have to be thinking about where are we going to be able to give kids instruction as the district grows. I would anticipate there will be another bond issue next spring for another elementary school. Assuming that passes, that would have a building open in August of 2024, and it’s going to be crazy in 2022-‘23, and ’23-’24 with Tiffin Elementary and North Bend especially.”
Finding space for students will not be an issue for Kuehl at East Union and Murray.
“They have different challenges, both districts enjoy having positive open enrollment, which is a good thing and something I’ll be looking to help them maximize. That’s just having good programs and being somewhere people want to be.” While population and enrollment growth are fairly stagnant there, he pointed out the same is true for “98% of the state,” reiterating CCA’s unique position as one of few growing districts.
In a way, it reminds him of home. “Part of it (making the move) goes back to my roots as a person and as an educator growing up in small town rural northeastern Iowa. The hills are a little steeper there, but it’s not a whole lot different than the Afton and Murray areas as far as what’s going on in the communities and what the jobs in the communities are. There’s always going to be kids in rural Iowa and they deserve all the same opportunities and just as good of an education, and chances to do whatever the heck they want that the kids in the corridor do.”
Looking back on his time at CCA Kuehl said, “It’s been fun, with a lot of it. There’s been the brick and mortar growth but there’s also been that organizational growth with some of the positions we’ve added along the way whether it’s been teachers every year or some of the administrative positions we’ve been able to add that I think have been really good for the district and the kids.”
The district has added an assistant superintendent, curriculum directors, and three fulltime therapists supporting students’ social and emotional needs. Currently the district is also seeking a diversity and inclusion coordinator.
“That’s a position that wasn’t on the radar five years ago, but it certainly is needed.”
The district, he said, “has work to do in equity, but I also think CCA is, has been, and will be committed to just trying to do good things for each and every child.” The district has been working closely with activist group “A Better Way Forward” to improve equity and racial issues. However, Kuehl notes while there have been improvements, there has also been frustration. “It’s like there’s a pressure for the district to fix the world, and we can’t. Our job is to make sure that every student that comes in our doors is safe, and cared for, and learning at high levels. I do think we’re a good place and people tend to vote with their residence. We all know what’s happening with our enrollment, and it’s not just because of the school, but we’re certainly a factor in that having an overall positive reputation.”
The hardest part about making the move, he said, is the relationships, which have been cultivated over the last eight years. “There not the same when you move away. There’s people I’ll stay in touch with, but it’s not the same.”
The Board has contracted with executive leadership search firm Ray and Associates to conduct the search for Kuehl’s replacement. A district-wide survey was held between May 12 and 28 seeking input from the community for the top ten characteristics or skills desired in a superintendent. Nine invitation-only group meetings were held May 19 and 20 consisting of district employee, community members, and student focus groups. The application deadline for superintendent candidates is Friday, June 18, and Ray and Associates will present their top candidates to the Board on Monday, June 21. It is expected the Board will select finalists for interviews at that time.
Kuehl’s last day with CCA is Wednesday, June 30.