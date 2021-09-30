Gage Freeman and Calia Clubb were crowned the 2021 Clear Creek Amana (CCA) High School Homecoming King and Queen during a coronation ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the school, in Tiffin. The royal couple appeared between the freshman and varsity football games Friday, Sept. 24. The Homecoming Court included Stormy Bauwens, Teagan Bollers, Bryce Mougin, Harrison Rosenberg, Celia Dunn, Ben Swails, Bailey Olerich, Gavin Zillyette, Caitlyn Williams and Baylin Zimmerman.
Blue and white powder is tossed into the air by the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) High School student section as the Clippers kick off to open the 2021 Homecoming Game Friday, Sept. 24, in Tiffin. The Boats rolled over the Oskaloosa Indians, 48-9, opening Class 4A District competition.
