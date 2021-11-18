Sariah Sherman and fellow Heritage Christian School Singers salute veterans of the United States Air Force during a medley of the armed forces’ hymns at the school’s annual Veterans Day Celebration, Thursday, Nov. 11. Sherman’s oldest brother Cole is a junior at Iowa State University in the Air Force ROTC program.
Heritage Christian School students Henry Miller, Ellis Colsch, Levi Kallemeyn and Azariah Echols salute veterans singing a medley of the hymns of the United States Armed Forces during the school’s annual Veterans Day Celebration, Thursday, Nov. 11.
Azariah Echols salutes veterans during the Heritage Christian School’s annual Veterans Day Celebration, Thursday, Nov. 11. Echols and fellow Heritage Singers performed a medley of the hymns of the United States Armed Forces with a hand salute rendered with each branch recognized.
A Korean War veteran of the United States Air Force stands as the Heritage Singers perform “Off we Go into the Wild Blue Yonder,” the Air Force hymn, during the Heritage Christian School’s annual Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Ava Ewoldt was among the attendees of Heritage Christian School’s (HCS) annual Veterans Day Celebration, Thursday, Nov. 11. The school, located in North Liberty, honors veterans associated with the school and featured a video interview with HCS and Clear Creek Amana High School alum Cole Sherman, currently in the Air Force ROTC program at Iowa State University.
NORTH LIBERTY— Veterans, men and women donning the uniforms of our armed forces, set aside personal desires (“to be willing to die to self”) in support of their brothers and sisters. So said Head of the Heritage Christian School (HCS) Scott Montgomery in his opening remarks for the school’s annual Veterans Day Celebration, Thursday, Nov. 11.
“This morning our desire is to share and remember, and say thank you for that service, for that laying aside of your own desires to serve our country. Thank you for your service, we are profoundly grateful for what you’ve done.”
HCS and Clear Creek Amana High School alum Cole Sherman, through a video interview, was the featured speaker this year. Sherman, currently a junior at Iowa State University and a cadet in the Air Force ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) program, spoke of his decision to serve, drawing upon his faith and family.
“We love this country, we love it here, we want to be able to give our best to protect it,” Sherman recounted. “If I have the ability to do something to help somebody else, that’s my obligation. We’re here because we love our families and we want to serve our country, our families, and our friends.”