SWISHER — After taking a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Miracles in Motion’s annual “Boo in the Barn” Halloween event returned Saturday, Oct. 23, at the organization’s farm west of Swisher. The free event drew a crowd of several hundred to the 76-acre farm, which provided ample space for attendees to spread out.
Miracles in Motion specializes in horse-based therapies for children and adults with disabilities or complex medical conditions who need some assistance in developing everyday skills, which allow them to function more independently at home, school, or work. “Boo in the Barn” is an opportunity for the public to visit the facility, meet some of the horses, visit with volunteers, and enjoy a family-friendly afternoon. The first hour of the event was set aside specifically for sensory-sensitive individuals to enjoy a quieter time before the music, dancers, and crowd noise started up.
During the main event 11 of the horses donned costumes for two mini-parades while eight craft events and two inflatables were set up inside the main arena. Just up the hill from the arena, Miracles’ three mini-horses greeted visitors while free food from Maggie’s Farm Wood-Fired Pizza, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, and Hy-Vee. Stables were decorated in several spooky themes, and kids could also go on a scavenger hunt.
The hustle and bustle of the crowd was very different from the eerie silence of a year ago as Miracles suspended all classes and events. Deb Leichsenring, the director of operations, described the immense joy on the day classes resumed earlier this year.
“The first day of classes was as if we were throwing a huge party. There was one mom who was standing next to me, her son (one of their students) was getting on one of the horses, and he was waiting for another rider (his friend he hadn’t seen in a year) to come. And when that individual came, he was skipping across the parking lot to meet him. The mom said, ‘I haven’t seen him skip for a year.’ So, it’s just those things. The students can interact again with each other, and it’s nice for the volunteers (150-200-strong currently) to be able to come out here and help us with classes. The horses were elated to be able to do their job. They’re therapy horses. They need riders on their backs, and they are here to try and help heal and connect with their rider. So, it was just a thrill.”
As for being able to bring back Boo in the Barn, she added “And then to have this, to hear excitement and kids laughing and enjoying, adults having a good time walking around…it is what we do, it is our mission, and we are so excited to be back!”
Rachel Kongshaug, Rehab Manager for ChildServe in Coralville (one of Miracle’s partner organizations that provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy as well as mental health therapy and an autism day program on an outpatient basis) said over the past year they had a lot of kids and families “that were very disappointed to not do the hippotherapy.” Hippo (horse) therapy utilizes the horse’s movement to provide sensory motor input to the kids to help them achieve their goals for physical, occupational, and speech therapy.
“There is a very real physical impact to the kids riding the horse,” Kongshaug said. “Typically, we have them on a pad instead of a saddle so they’re getting all of the horse’s movements. It’s stimulating all of their posture-control muscles so they have to balance, and they’re getting a lot of rhythmic input that helps them learn how their body should stabilize normally when they’re walking and moving.” The riders are given tasks such as throwing a basketball or putting rings on a pole while on the horse, changing the horse’s direction and speed, among other challenges. It’s a very stimulating and motivating, but functional activity that helps them gain the progress they need in therapy.”
The shutdown also had a huge impact on the horses, said Kongshaug. “There is such a huge connection between the horses and the kids, and they lost several horses out here, and I think it’s because they (the horses) didn’t have that motivation to work for the kids, which was very sad.” In other words, the horses, who thrive on being with the kids, may well have lost their will to live. “The horses are very in-tune with the kids and what their needs are, and it’s just amazing. There have been several instances where the horse knows before we do that something’s going wrong, like maybe the child is about to have a seizure, or they’ll just stop if the kid is about to fall off.”
The therapy provided by the horses “jump starts everything for a lot of our kids,” Kongshaug said. “Having that sensory-motor-rich environment and that connection with the horse, they’re so motivated to be out here. All of a sudden, they start talking and they start walking, and they’re able to do all these things that they weren’t able to do before.” She joked the therapists feel guilty because it’s the horses that are making it happen, “But, we get to be a part of it so that’s spectacular.”
After the event Leichsenring said, “Today was a milestone. So many people just enjoying Miracles. It is a privilege to be able to offer this with the help of donors and all that support Miracles. If you missed it, it’ll be back sometime in October 2022.”
For more information about Miracles in Motion, go to https://miraclesinmotion.com.