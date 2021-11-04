WINTERSET — The euphoria of battling for a berth in the Class 4A football playoffs was met with the heartbreak of a first round loss for the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) Clippers Friday, Oct. 29 in Winterset as the Winterset Huskies sank the Boats 24-17 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Winterset first struck with 7:09 left in the first quarter as they scored on their first drive for a 7-0 lead, and scored a field goal with 5:10 left in the first half to go up 10-0. Ben Swails connected with Jackson Stevens for a touchdown with 2:17 remaining in the period, and Grant Kruse booted the extra point to make it a 10-7 ballgame at halftime.
The hounds struck again with 6:24 left in the third to make it a ten-point contest again leading 17-7. Swails found Gage Freeman for a big first down for the Clippers, setting the table for Swails to connect with Harrison Rosenberg for a touchdown. Kruse again hammered the ball through the uprights and CCA cut the deficit to 17-14 with 3:07 left in the quarter. Winterset again extended their lead with a score with 15.8 seconds remaining in the quarter to go up 23-14 while the extra point made it 24-14 deficit for the Clippers to overcome in the final twelve minutes.
Hopes for the “Cardiac Clippers” to pull off another come-from-behind road win took a hit when a potential scoring drive was halted by the Huskies and resulted in settling for a Kruse field goal, and a one-score deficit with 7:19 left in the contest. The Boats forced a Winterset turnover on downs with 3:27 left to play and with one touchdown and one two-point conversion needed to win, they set sail for the endzone. But a series of unfortunate events including Swails being sacked, and a fumble being recovered by the Huskies with 1:33 left in the game sealed the Clippers’ doom.
Swails completed 13 of 20 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns, with Rosenberg taking five passes 66 yards for one score while Freeman took three 31 yards. Freeman was also the leading rusher with 67 yards on a dozen carries. Brody Clubb led defensively with 10.5 tackles including nine solos, Ethan Pegump made eight total with seven solos, and Brock Sherman had six total with five solos.
The Clippers ended the season, the first under Head Coach Matt Haddy, with a 6-4 record and runner-up spot in District 4, and will lose seniors Bryce Mougin, Rosenberg, Swails, Blaine Stockman, Kruse, Gunther Sandersfeld, Pegump, Williams, Freeman, Ference Mudra, Sam Lund, and Tommy Morlan to graduation. The Huskies improved to 8-2 and will host 7-3 Decorah on Friday, Nov. 4.
Winterset 24 Clear Creek Amana 17
Passing — Ben Swails 13-20-139-2
Rushing — Gage Freeman 12-67-0, Xavier Williams 6-14-0, Swails 8-(-)20-0
Receiving — Harrison Rosenberg 5-66-1, Freeman 3-31-1, Blaine Stockman 3-19-0, Jackson Stevens 1-12-1, Williams 1-11-0
Defense — Brody Clubb 10.5-9-0-0, Ethan Pegump 8.0-7-0-0, Brock Sherman 6.0-5-0-0, Gunther Sandersfeld 5.5-4-0-0, Caleb Allari 5.5-4-0-0.5, Freeman 4.5-3-0-0, Marcus Lang 4.0-4-0-0,
Nick Johnson 4.0-3-0-0.5, Tommy Morlan, 3.0-3-0-0, Asher Roehler 2.0-2-0-0, Gabe Bormann 1.0-1-0-0, Grant Kruse 1.0-1-0-0, Zach Vance 1.0-1-0-0, Jack Downes 1.0-1-0-0
Kick returns — Rosenberg 1-35, Freeman 1-20, Stevens 1-5
Field goal — Kruse 1-1-30
Point after kick — Kruse 2-2