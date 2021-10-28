JOHNSON COUNTY — The 2021 city and school election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2. The following, from the Johnson County Auditor’s Office is important information you the voter need to know.
Monday, Oct. 18 was the deadline for voter pre-registration, and was also the deadline to request a mailed ballot. However early voting and election day registration are still available.
Monday, Nov. 1 is the last day for in-person early voting at the Johnson County Auditor’s Office located in the Johnson County Administration Building, 913 S. Dubuque St. in Iowa City.
Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and voters should go to their regular polling place. If you do not know where you should vote, the County’s website at https://johnsoncountyiowa.gov/auditor/polling-places will guide you. The Auditor’s Office is also available by phone at 319-356-6004. Polls will close at 8 p.m. and all mailed absentee ballots must arrive at the Auditor’s Office before 8 p.m. to be counted.
According to the Iowa Secretary of State voters are required to show an Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID, a U.S. passport, U.S. military ID or veteran’s ID, tribal ID/document, or Iowa voter ID card at the polls before voting. A voter without one of the listed forms of ID may have the voter’s identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct or may prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents. Voters without the necessary ID or an attester will be offered a provisional ballot and can provide ID up until the time of the county canvass of votes (Monday after election day for Primary and General Elections).