OXFORD— Two incumbents and three challengers battle at the ballot box for two seats on the Oxford City Council this election. Vicki Kasper and Margaret Reihman are the incumbents with Sean Murphy, Kyle Volk and Kris Walter vying for votes.
The Leader sent a list of questions to all candidates, and Vicki Kasper’s responses are printed below.
A brief biography (ex.: school, job/profession, experience, hobbies, family etc.):
(I) Attended the University of Iowa and am a retired postal worker.Also worked in the U.S. forestry department as a fire control leader.My hobbies have included singing in church’s,quilting,gardening,teaching bible studies,and ministering to women in prison.I have always considered myself to be a servant to God and a civil servant.I have done community volunteer work in Oxford since 2009.Started the Oxford garden club,coplanned Memory park and planned the landscaped beds in town and at Oxford heights.The most exciting thing about these projects was seeing all of the wonderful volunteers in our town working together.We have planted 154 trees in Oxford through grants and hard work. We did the initial phase for the frisbee golf course at creekside park.The next phases will be creek cleanup and a natural water area for children at the park.Possibly a bridge and completion of golf course.during my term I would like to see a completion of our sewer project upgrade.Like all small towns there is a shortage of funds.We need our sidewalks addressed downtown and need a bridge replacement .This will require applying for grants and 5 year plans.I think what is going well in the city has been our budgeting and our hiring of some great employees.I am fully aware of our finances and that is why I have worked hard on our landscaping to make our town welcoming to people.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
During my term I would like to see a completion of our sewer project upgrade. Like all small towns, there is a shortage of funds. We need our sidewalks addressed downtown and need a bridge replacement. This will require applying for grants and 5-year plans. I think what is going well in the city has been our budgeting and our hiring of some great employees. I am fully aware of our finances and that is why I have worked hard on our landscaping to make our town welcoming to people.