All of the films in “The Film Lounge” started in Iowa. But where they’ll go next, who knows? One has already won an Academy Award.
Now in its sixth season, the annual showcase of short films celebrates the work of Iowa filmmakers, acquaints viewers with the region’s vibrant film communities and explores the art of filmmaking.
The series is produced by Iowa PBS in partnership with the Iowa Arts Council and Produce Iowa, both divisions of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, whose experts curate each year’s entries based on their technical and artistic merit.
“Every year we’re impressed by the quality of the submissions for ‘The Film Lounge,’ but this year’s filmmakers really raised the bar,” said Veronica O’Hern of the Iowa Arts Council. “This season offers a diverse mix of styles and points of view. There’s something for everybody.”
The new season will make its prime-time premiere on Iowa PBS at 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, followed by a second episode at 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7. Each episode will also stream at the same times on Facebook, where viewers can interact with contributing filmmakers and other film fans using the hashtag #TheFilmLounge.
“We are delighted to premiere Season 6 of ‘The Film Lounge,’ showcasing stirring documentaries, wistful art films and thrilling dramas,” said Molly Phillips, executive director and general manager of Iowa PBS. “Viewers will enjoy hearing from the storytellers as they share their work and give insight into how their films were made. Our partnership with the Iowa Arts Council and Produce Iowa has effectively created Iowa’s only broadcast film festival celebrating Iowa’s independent filmmakers, and it is a privilege to bring it to our audience.”
This season includes a 5-minute experimental documentary called “Frozen Out,” by University of Iowa student Hao Zhou and Iowa City filmmaker Tyler Hill. The film mixes scenes from rural Iowa and rural China to explore the anxieties of dislocation. Zhou won a Student Academy Award in October, and the film is now in the running to win an Oscar in March for the year’s Best Live Action Short Film.
Film buffs who want a sneak peek at the new season before it airs on Iowa PBS are invited to “The Film Lounge Watch Party“ at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, at FilmScene at The Chauncey, 404 E. College St., in Iowa City. The event will include screenings of both one-hour episodes from the new season, plus a reception with the filmmakers. More information can be found at thefilmlounge.org.
Here’s the lineup for the two new episodes:
Jan. 31, Episode 601
• “Frozen Out” by Tyler Hill and Hao Zhou, of Iowa City, brings together scenes from rural Iowa and rural China to explore anxiety, dislocation and self-exile. In October, it won a Student Academy Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
• “Doubt” by Godfreed Ebong, of Cedar Rapids, uses the experience of a mixed martial arts fighter to create a narrative about triumph over adversity.
• “Lo/ve” by Tempest Montgomery, of Iowa City, uses abstraction, color and clay to study the conflict of emotion and discover the sources of true joy and fulfillment.
• Spotlight Feature: Peek behind the scenes at a short film project by Beau Batterson that was filmed entirely in a Cedar Rapids basement with the use of green screens. It’s all about creativity on a shoestring budget.
• “Ghost Creek” by Benjamin Handler, of Iowa City, reflects on the anxiety, hope and understanding achieved when a city loses the art, culture and community that makes it unique.
• “Birdsong” by Paul Huenemann, of Cedar Rapids, is an animated contemplation about what it would be like to retire.
Feb. 7, Episode 602
• “Earth FM” by Philip Rabalais, of Fairfield, tells the tale of three scientists who reach into the planet using esoteric audio equipment and make a mysterious and cathartic discovery.
• “A Seussian Trip” by Katie Jensen, Bruce James Bales and Cynthia O’Hern, of Des Moines, showcases the art of avant-garde fashion.
• “Green Witch” by Antoinette Lavelle, of Des Moines, visually depicts a mantra to encourage reflection on the natural world and harmonization with the earth.
• Spotlight Feature: In this tour of the “the crookedest film festival in the United States,” you’ll see why the annual Snake Alley Festival of Film in Burlington attracts fans from all over the country to its popular mix of short films, screenplay competitions and table readings.
•“Debut” by Connor Hopkins, of Decorah, showcases the subculture of professional wrestling by following one wrestler’s journey from novice to pro.
• “The Atmosphere” by Amenda Tate, of West Des Moines, captures an experimental performance that uses movement, gesture, presence, space, abstraction and self-interaction to investigate consciousness.
This article was provided by the Iowa Culture Wire, a free service of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.