IOWA CITY– The Greater Iowa City Area Home Builders Association (HBA) recognized four building contractors with 2021 Iowa City Area HBA Parade of Homes Builders Excellence Awards. It also presented the inaugural Motto Award to McCreedy-Ruth Construction.
Builders Excellence Award winners:
$200,000-$350,000 Category: Watts Group; 2227 Oak Terrace Avenue, North Liberty
$351,000-$500,000 Category: Advantage; 701 Leslie Lane, Tiffin
$501,000-$750,000 Category: H&H Home Builders; 1350 Salm Drive, North Liberty
$751,000+ Category: Gary Frakes Construction; 1356 Tamarack Trail, Iowa City
Ten new homes were judged in this year’s new-construction Parade of Homes with members from other HBAs throughout Iowa judging the homes. Criteria included exterior, interior, livability and functionality. Another seven new-construction entries are Virtual Tour only.
The Motto Award is bestowed to a builder or remodeler best exemplifying the Iowa City Area HBA adage, “members do business with members” and goes to the contractor using the highest percentage of Iowa City Area HBA members on a parade entry. McCreedy-Ruth Construction boasted 94 percent member subcontractors. The honor aims to encourage members to use goods and services offered by member companies.
The 54th Iowa City Area HBA Parade of Homes started June 12 and ran through Sunday, June 20. It offered a look at 21 total homes. The 24th Iowa City Area HBA Remodelers Parade was Saturday and Sunday only.