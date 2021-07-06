IOWA CITY– Dave Metzler was inducted into the Iowa State USBC BA Hall Of Fame on June 26, along with six others; Gene Spears (Ambassador), Loretta Wander (Meritorious), Kathy Mackie (Female Performance), Dave Gerst (Performance) and Jerry Robinson (Meritorious Service).
Dave Metzler, of North Liberty, is a name well known throughout the State of Iowa in more ways than one. If there is a tournament, Dave will be there and possibly leading the charge as he is very competitive.
Metzler started bowling at the age of 11, won many youth tournaments and everything fell into place going forward. His championships started in 1978 (1st year in adult league) and continues today. Dave placed 2nd in the Petersen Classic in 1992 and won the sponsor category in 1992 and 1993 (Only one to win back to back).
His prowess in the Iowa City Association is second to none, he holds 31 titles while in Cedar Rapids he has three titles. He has a high average of 230, 28 300 games, six 800 series with high of 827 and 12 299 games. He participated in 40 USBC National Tournaments and 40 Iowa State Tournaments.
Metzler was inducted into the Iowa City Bowling Hall of Fame in 1994, he owned and operated Coral Lanes in Iowa City but lost it in the flood of 2008. He didn’t let it slow him down, he keeps busy bowling.
Metzler possesses a great personality, is easy to talk with, full of advice and really enjoys having fun.
Lane Lafler is a Director/Public Relations for the Cedar Rapids USBC BA as well as a contributor to the Cedar Rapids Gazette Sports, the Iowa State USBC BA and IBMA (International Bowling Media Association)